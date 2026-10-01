I’ll be visiting my family soon, and my dad has asked me to bring two things: homegrown garlic and homemade curry powder. The requests stand out, because my dad’s fully developed sweet tooth means he usually asks for cookies and pie. I like to think that some of the simple savory recipes I’ve shared with him, like Curried Sweet Potato and Mango, have made an impression.

Mango gives this recipe a little juicy sweetness, as does caramelizing the sweet potato and onion, which go a long way toward selling my dad on the meal. The curry powder mostly gives it flavor, rather than the heat that sometimes drives a saucy, full-blown curry. If you want extra zing, use a chili-forward curry powder or throw in some cumin and mustard seeds.

The speed and ease of this dish make it one of my favorites for front-country camping and sailing adventures, so it’s on my recipe list for a class I’ll be teaching next month as part of Flathead Valley Community College’s Continuing Education program. It’s ideal for a camp stove, because it requires just one pan – or two if you serve it over steamed rice.

I usually steam a double batch of rice, whether at home or outdoors, and use the extra in the fried rice recipe I’ll share here next week. Such simple planning cuts down on meal prep time, something I’m always keen on when cooking outdoors, while setting me up for a new and fresh-tasting meal a day later.

If you double both the curried vegetables and the rice, fry the leftovers together for an even easier follow-up meal. Choose the herb garnish for its seasonality, or change it for night 2 to impart a little different flavor along with the toasty texture. The vegetables also taste delicious served over spicy arugula leaves in a grain-free meal.

Curried Sweet Potato and Mango

Serves 2

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds (optional)

1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds (optional)

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cubed (about 1-1/2 cups)

1 small yellow onion, peeled and sliced (about 1/2 cup)

1-1/2 teaspoons grated gingerroot

1 teaspoon curry powder, or to taste

Sea salt to taste

1 honey (Ataulfo) mango, peeled and chopped (about 1 cup)

Steamed rice for serving

Chopped cilantro, basil or sorrel for garnish

Lime slices (optional)

In a medium or large sauté pan, melt the butter and oil over medium heat. Add the cumin and mustard seeds, if desired. When the seeds begin to pop and dance, add the sweet potato and cook, stirring often, for 10 to 12 minutes, until tender and golden on all sides. Add the onion and ginger and cook for about five minutes, until softened. Add the curry powder, salt and mango, stirring well to coat the sweet potato cubes. Cook for one to two minutes to heat through. Adjust the seasonings to taste.

Serve over steamed rice, garnishing with cilantro, basil or sorrel and lime slices if desired.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger. Learn more about this month’s canning workshops at TwiceAsTasty.com.