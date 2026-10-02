Blacktail Climb Returns Saturday After Seven-Year Hiatus

Before the Flathead Valley is blanketed with snow, cyclists hoping to squeeze in one more autumn ride can head to the Blacktail Climb. This Saturday, cyclists of all skill levels are invited to race up Blacktail Mountain and take in the view of the valley below.

The Blacktail Climb kicks off at 10 a.m. Oct. 3rd at the Tamarack Brewing Company in Lakeside. Hosted by the Lakeside Somers Chamber of Commerce, the event aims to bring local businesses and community members together to celebrate the peak while giving back to the Blacktail Quick Response Unit.

“We want it to feel like more than a race,” said Ali Coleman, executive director for the Lakeside Somers Chamber of Commerce. “We want it to be a community event.”

The Blacktail Climb offers two races for riders of any experience level. The summit race covers 13.1 miles with 3,000 feet of elevation gain on a mix of gravel and pavement. Racers will finish at the Blacktail Mountain Ski Area and earn “the biggest bragging rights,” according to the online registration.

For those looking for something shorter, and more fast-paced, the 10K race cuts the summit climb in half. The course follows a mostly paved path for 6.2 miles and 1,500 feet of elevation gain, and bikers will finish at the turnoff to Blacktail Mountain Nordic Trail. The shortened race, Coleman said, is perfect for those “who are just kind of getting into it, or looking to get a taste.”

“Maybe next year they’ll come back for the full summit,” she added.

Cyclists can register for the Blacktail Climb online up to its start on Saturday morning. The summit race comes with an $80 registration fee and the 10K sits at $55. All participants will receive a swag bag with a race shirt, a free beer ticket and food voucher for the afterparty, and a complimentary Blacktail Mountain Ski Area lift ticket for the upcoming season. A descent shuttle will carry racers back down to the base of the mountain after they cross the finish line.

Festivities will ensue at an afterparty hosted by Tamarack Brewing Company as a part of their outdoor Oktoberfest celebration. Dubbed as “Tamaracktoberfest,” party-goers and post-racers can enjoy German-inspired bites and brews as well as live music from the Fetveit Brothers. First and second place winners for both the summit and 10k races will also be announced at the afterparty.

Flathead Lake as viewed from Blacktail Mountain on May 17, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

At the heart of the Blacktail Climb is celebrating the mountain and all the outdoor recreation it offers — from bike rides in the summer to skiing in the winter. A portion of the proceeds will go towards supporting the Blacktail QRU, a nonprofit that serves the mountain during the snow season with volunteer first responders..

“So much of our community uses Blacktail Mountain,” Coleman said, “and having this resource there is huge.” Guiding the event’s creation, Coleman said, was a question of how to best support the community and its volunteers.

This year’s race is a revival. After successful runs in 2018 and 2019, the event went on a hiatus. But the Lakeside Somers Chamber of Commerce is determined to bring the race back and build off its previous legacy.

“This year, for us, it’s about getting it back on the calendar,” Coleman said. The newest iteration is a work in progress as the chamber of commerce feels out what community members and race participants are looking for in outdoor events. For example, a previously advertised e-bike race alongside the summit and 10K was cancelled after a lack of interest. For Coleman, this year is just the jumping off point. “And hopefully, next year,” she said, “participants will bring a friend.”

In the meantime, Saturday’s race promises a romp through the outdoors on a crisp fall morning. The Blacktail mountain, Coleman said, offers a scenic view of the valley as it changes seasons. right in the community’s backyard.

“Climb a mountain in the morning and celebrate Oktoberfest afterwards,” she said, “that’s a really good way to spend a Saturday in Montana.”

More information on the Blacktail Climb and registration can be found online.

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