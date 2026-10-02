Landowner Kills Collared Grizzly Bear in Close Encounter Near Trego

A landowner in the Trego area shot and killed a radio-collared male grizzly bear the morning of Oct. 1 after encountering the animal at close range, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP). The landowner was not injured.

The man had gone outside to investigate noises on his property when he came upon the bear, FWP said. The bear had previously been captured and fitted with a radio collar for research purposes, an FWP spokeswoman said. It had also tried to access attractants stored in an enclosed outbuilding on the property, though FWP said no unsecured attractants were present. The agency would not disclose the exact location of the property.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and FWP responded to the scene. FWS is investigating the incident. Asked whether the shooting is being reviewed as self-defense, FWP said only that the investigation is ongoing.

“We are thankful to know the landowner was unharmed in this incident,” FWP Director Christy Clark said in a statement. “We understand that an encounter like this can be unsettling. Fall is an especially active time for bears as they move more in search of food, which can increase the potential for bear-related conflicts. Our staff remains committed to supporting communities and landowners to help people stay safe.”

According to FWP’s online grizzly bear mortality dashboard, the incident is the seventh grizzly bear death in Flathead County in 2026 and the second defense-of-life mortality in Montana. FWP said there have been 36 grizzly mortalities in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem this year. Last year, defense-of-life killings accounted for 11 of 61 documented grizzly deaths statewide, according to the dashboard.

The shooting comes during a year of heightened conflict in the Flathead. Wildlife managers have said a scant summer huckleberry crop pushed bears into lower elevations and closer to homes and towns. In July, FWP bear specialist Jamie Jonkel called this year “one of the worst natural food failure years on record.” Wildlife managers euthanized a food-conditioned grizzly near Whitefish that month, the first conflict removal of the year in the valley and the county’s fifth grizzly mortality at the time. FWP’s Region 1 bear manager, Justine Vallieres, said then that she expected activity to ramp up heading into fall.

Bears enter hyperphagia in the fall, a period of intense feeding in which they take in massive amounts of calories to build fat reserves before denning for winter. FWP said securing food and other attractants is the most effective way to prevent conflicts.

Because grizzlies are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, FWS has authority to investigate grizzly mortalities, including self-defense killings. FWS has previously declined to elaborate on open investigations, and FWP has deferred to FWS on disclosure.

FWP’s recommendations for residents include:

Garbage: Use an IGBC-certified bear-resistant bin, or keep garbage and recycling in a secured building, and put it out only on collection day.

Use an IGBC-certified bear-resistant bin, or keep garbage and recycling in a secured building, and put it out only on collection day. Pet food, bird feeders and barbecues: Feed pets outdoors only during the day and clean up spilled or uneaten food. Avoid feeding birds during bear season, and clean grills thoroughly after use.

Feed pets outdoors only during the day and clean up spilled or uneaten food. Avoid feeding birds during bear season, and clean grills thoroughly after use. Fruit trees, gardens and compost: Pick fruit as soon as it ripens, store harvested produce inside a secure building, and consider electric fencing.

Pick fruit as soon as it ripens, store harvested produce inside a secure building, and consider electric fencing. Livestock: Store feed in a secure building and protect vulnerable animals with electric fencing.

More information is available on FWP’s “Living in Bear Country” webpage.

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