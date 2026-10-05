Derek Peachey Will Show Up, Listen and Do the Work

As your sheriff, I am entrusted with protecting the people who call the Flathead home. That responsibility gives me a unique perspective on the challenges facing our families, businesses, first responders, and communities.

Strong communities require strong public safety, responsible leadership, and elected officials who are willing to listen to the people they serve.

That is why I am supporting Derek Peachey for House District 3.

I have gotten to know Derek as someone who understands that leadership is about responsibility, not simply holding a title. He is approachable, community-oriented, and willing to listen to different viewpoints. That is especially important in politics, where good leadership requires hearing from others, considering different perspectives, and making thoughtful decisions.

Derek understands that decisions made in Helena have real impacts here at home. His focus on public safety, responsible growth, fire preparedness, and strong communities reflects issues that directly affect the people we serve every day.

As the Flathead continues to grow, we need leaders who will work with law enforcement, first responders, businesses, families, and community organizations. We also need elected officials who remain accessible and remember who they were elected to serve.

I believe Derek will bring a practical, community-focused approach to representing House District 3. He is willing to show up, listen, and do the work.

This November, I am supporting Derek Peachey for representative in House District 3.

Brian Heino

Flathead County Sheriff