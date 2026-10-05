Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Bigfork

Where: 27 Gage Terrace

Price: $799,500

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,414

This Crestview home sits on a fenced 0.27-acre lot with high ceilings and natural light throughout. The primary suite sits apart from the guest rooms, and an upstairs bonus room doubles as a fourth bedroom with a mountain view. It’s close to downtown Bigfork, Flathead Lake, and the Swan River Nature Trail, with Kalispell 20 minutes away. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty Bigfork

MLS Number: 30073693

Kalispell

Where: 58 Sussex Drive

Price: $820,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,876

Set on nearly half an acre, this beautifully renovated Kalispell home comes with a 600-square-foot guest apartment that has its own entrance, kitchen, and laundry. The main house has a remodeled kitchen with quartz counters and a pot-filler, plus a sunroom and a gas fireplace. A heated garage, RV parking, and a whole-house generator round out the property. Montana Property Angels

MLS Number: 30069259

Marion

Where: 9330 U.S. Highway 2 West

Price: $810,000

What: One-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 401

Set on nearly 30 acres on U.S. Highway 2 with no zoning codes, covenants, or HOA, this property includes two large shops and a small 2007 cabin to live in while you build or run a business. The main shop is 30-by-50 feet with electrical and propane heat, and the second shop has its own bathroom, kitchenette, and living quarters. It comes with over 1,300 feet of highway frontage. Aligned Brokers, LLC

MLS Number: 30076753

Columbia Falls

Where: 1924 Rapids Avenue

Price: $815,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,002

Built in 2022 in River Terrace Estates, this ranch home sits on 0.67 acres with views of the Columbia Mountain Range. The kitchen has a large island, a gas range, and a dedicated coffee bar, and the primary suite includes a walk-in closet and a tiled walk-in shower. The backyard opens onto a community walking trail, with Flathead River access nearby. Performance Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30072082

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].