Providence Opens New Rural Health Clinic in Polson

Just over a year after breaking ground on a rural health clinic in Polson, community members, donors and hospital staff gathered Sept. 30 in front of the new building just behind Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.

“Over the years we’ve heard about this need over and over again,” Chief Executive for Providence Montana Krissy Petersen said at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Families driving too far, waiting too long, and putting off care. Today we’re walking through the doors of a new clinic on the dream of resolving that need.”

Starting Oct. 5, the clinic will see patients for pediatric care, behavioral health services and primary care. The building is the first phase of the three-phase Critical Access Campaign to increase the availability of primary care and emergency services in the area. The second phase includes redesigning the emergency department with a focus on behavioral health and substance use support. The third phase will build an MRI suite inside the hospital, moving the imaging center out of the trailer where it now operates.

The project is estimated to cost $26 million. Providence’s goal is to raise $18 million from donors and cover the remaining costs itself. Donations fully funded the $12.8 million clinic, and as of Wednesday evening the hospital had $250,000 left to raise to meet its goal.

The hospital launched the campaign about three years ago, said Megan Beard, senior philanthropy officer.

“It’s often the people who live here for just part of the year and they’re getting their primary care somewhere else,” Beard said of Polson donors. “I always joke to people that my job isn’t about convincing anybody that health care is important, it’s finding the people who already care and connecting them to it. We really pulled that off with this project because the people who gave really just care so much about health care being available to everybody.”

Hospital administrators cut the ribbon for a new Rural Health Clinic at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson Sept. 30, 2026. Courtesy Leah James Photography

The ceremony opened with an honor song and drumming led by Patrick Matt Jr. and other members of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. Hospital administrators followed with words of gratitude for donor support and excitement for the days ahead. Father Victor Cancino from the St. Ignatius Mission blessed the building.

Lake County ranks low on access to care, according to a 2024 U.S. News study. The new clinic is expected to double access to primary care services at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center.

For Polson resident Joslyn Shackelford, who has lived in Polson for 20 years, the clinic offers a chance at better continuity of care.

“Really leaning into that primary care for my children and for myself will be a great piece to have available,” Shackelford said. “In the past, we’d have to call ahead so you couldn’t see your primary care immediately. Now it’ll be a day or two, so it’ll be a little more flexible for our small community.”

Patrick Matt, Jr. leads a Ql̓ispé honor song celebrating a new Rural Health Clinic at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Polson on Sept. 30, 2026. Courtesy Leah James Photography

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