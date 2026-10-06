Reject Pursuit’s Tram Proposal Again

Pursuit’s tram proposal should be summarily rejected by the Forest Service, as it was in 2023, because it is inconsistent with the Flathead Forest Plan and duplicates services already provided on public lands at Whitefish Mountain Resort. This tramway would further fragment wildlife habitat and their north-south travel, which is already fragmented by U.S. Highway 2, a railroad, power lines, and high human use of the Flathead River corridor. It will also destroy the views of that mountainside and river corridor.

This is a rich-get-richer scheme, and the greed is already apparent. What will come next, more trails to connect with other trails, downhill mountain bike trails, maybe a downhill ski run or two? Once these rich guys get started, they’ll be wanting more from public taxpayers and public lands in order to increase their activities and profits – just as happened with Whitefish Mountain Resort, Blacktail Mountain Ski Area and Holland Lake Lodge.

I hope the Forest Service and Pursuit hear loud and clear from the public that people are fed up with seeing the Montana they love destroyed by big corporations wanting to cash in on public lands. Email the Flathead Forest supervisor today at [email protected].

Keith J. Hammer, chair

Swan View Coalition