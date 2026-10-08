At 100 and Beyond, Centenarians Gather in Kalispell

On Wednesday afternoon, community members gathered in Kalispell to celebrate the lives of the state’s eldest residents, some of whom traveled hundreds of miles to attend. As such, things started a little later than intended.

“When you turn 100, you get to have people wait for you,” said Tessa Bailly, director of the State Unit on Aging, as the room waited for the last few honorees to arrive. The crowd responded in cheers. It was no small feat for them to get here.

The centenarian luncheon, a joint effort hosted by the Department of Public Health and Human Services and the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging board, honored 16 Montanans 100 years of age or older. As part of the Governor’s Conference on Aging, DPHHS staff brought together the centenarians and their families to share their storied lives and the Montana legacy that lives on through them.

In a prerecorded video, Gov. Greg Gianforte congratulated all of those who had reached 100 years young. “To all our honorees celebrating this remarkable milestone, thank you for the example you are,” Gianforte said. “Your lives continue to inspire every generation of Montana.”

Blanche Garrett, a Kalispell resident, was the youngest to make the list — her 100th birthday coincided with the date of the lunch. A born-and-raised Montanan, Garrett moved to Portland, Ore., at 15 years old where she worked as a shipyard welder and became one of the many women known as Rosie the Riveters during World War II. Later in life, she became Kalispell’s first female real estate agent.

Blanche J. Garrett of Kalispell, pictured on her 100th birthday, after a luncheon for centenarians in Kalispell on Oct. 7, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

“It’s overwhelming,” Garrett said, when asked about turning 100. “I never expected to be here.” She had faced near brushes with death, Garrett said, but felt that her faith, alongside a devoted granddaughter, had kept her going. “There’s still some things for me to do,” she added.

For the first time, the luncheon also welcomed a pair of siblings: Marie Trodick, 101, and Earl Jensen, 102. The brother and sister hadn’t seen each other in two years, since Trodick, living in Columbia Falls, had visited Jensen in their hometown of Circle for his 100th birthday.

Siblings Earl Jensen, age 102, and Marie Trodick, age 101 at a luncheon for centenarians in Kalispell on Oct. 7, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Trodick left home in 1942 to attend the Montana State College of Nursing program. After completing the program in 1946, she worked as a registered nurse before settling down and starting a family. “She was never home after that,” Jensen said.

“You can’t believe everything he says,” Trodick said.

Jensen had made his living through ranching and farming. With his cowboy boots and hat, he still dresses the part. To get to the luncheon, his daughter-in-law had made the nearly 500-mile drive from Circle, making him the farthest-traveled honoree.

“The only reason I got to 100 was by the grace of God,” Jensen said. His words of advice to live by were just as simple: “Work hard, be honest. Treat your fellow man kindly.”

Martha Snyder, 100, was less keen on revealing the secrets of longevity. “I’m full of wise words, but I’m not going to share them,” she said. Originally born in North Dakota, Snyder moved to Glasgow during WWII to be with her sister. She earned a teaching certificate before swapping trades to real estate, and was one of the first women to become a licensed real estate broker in the state.

Martha Snyder, age 100, of Hot Springs, pictured at a centenarian luncheon in Kalispell on Oct. 7, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Snyder, who now resides in Hot Springs, did offer one piece of advice: “Meet the world with a smile. Even if it hurts, keep smiling.” Those words, her daughter-in-law said, were truly the ones Snyder lived by. Even at 100, as things in her mind slipped by, she said Snyder always remembers to crack a joke.

Each honoree was presented with a certificate signed by Gianforte. As the luncheon wrapped up, Bailly encouraged the crowd to talk to the centenarians and hear what they had to offer.

“Their stories,” Bailly said, “are the highlight of my job.”

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