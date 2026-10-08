News Vibes

Recently I asked my college students where they get their news. This quick poll of about 40 students in my writing class at Flathead Valley Community College is an interesting snapshot of the general opinion of the news and how it’s been accessed. As both a writer and a journalist, I likely have a keener interest than others might possess. As a teacher, I’m also acutely aware of the flood of information—good and bad—that students are confronted with when they try to conduct research and write papers, never mind the traps that may claim them online when they’re going about their non-school-related activities. I’ve told countless students that compared with other generations they likely have the most challenging and consuming media environment to learn how to navigate. Unlike their grandparents and great-grandparents who could count on one hand their daily newspapers and news shows that kept them informed, students have access to the news in their pockets on their phones and other sources that claim to be news, or news-related, shouting at them from podcasts, YouTube channels, and online community forums. It’s a lot to wade through, and it’s a big challenge to know what’s factual, what’s reliable, and what’s crucial and how to apply critical-thinking skills to those stories and sound bites.

The response? More than half of students do actively seek out the news. The sources vary widely; some said they read notable national and international newspapers that likely most of the population would agree were reputable and have been for generations. Others cited social media personalities that deliver quick news updates and headlines. Those who said social media was a primary source also verify to follow up. I was surprised by the handful of students who listen to the news with their parents at night or have discussions with them about what they heard online. I’m not sure if those parents feel like they have any influence over their young adult children, but it appears they do. Friends and coworkers, as they always have been, are also news sources. A few explained that the news was typically so awful and terrible that they opted out as best they could. I don’t disagree either, and shared how my news habits have changed over the years, and instead of listening to the morning news on public radio, I opt for the local classical music station instead. I find other ways to stay engaged that don’t send my morning sideways. The ubiquitousness of the 24-hour news cycle means that it’s everywhere, all at once, but it also gives us more choice of when to access it and how to engage with it.

As a class, we talked about the tension surrounding news and what types of stories make headlines, which are typically full of bad, depressing, and frightening details. I like to remind them that while this is true, and sometimes I feel crushed by the weight of it, the news is more than politics and wars. I don’t want to undermine the very real threats that individuals and communities face, but the news also contains celebrations and achievements. Nobel Prizes awarded for what will likely be lifesaving medical and scientific breakthroughs, new technologies designed to improve renewable energy outputs, improved weather modeling to help predict and mitigate natural disasters, and new community centers focused on art, civic engagement, and cultural revival. These are newsworthy items, too. Not to mention the stories on athletes achieving the previously unachievable, musicians selling out stadiums, and my personal favorite, the interviews with authors and recommended reading lists. This is news, too.

Admittedly, I was surprised by just how many students seek out the news, be it online or with their coworkers, and how they know to verify claims. Students are not the only ones who need a solid foundation of media and information literacy—unfortunately, there are powerful forces seeking to spread misinformation and disinformation that can, and have, done real harm. Together, we can demand a better media environment, which improves the baseline health of democracy, not to mention the good vibes online.