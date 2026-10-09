From Mountain Goats to Mental Health Initiatives, Glacier Conservancy Puts $4.5 Million to Work

Amid unprecedented visitation numbers and staffing cuts removing nearly a quarter of the park’s workforce, Glacier National Park’s fundraising arm is working to meet the park’s growing demands. In a public meeting on Wednesday, Glacier National Park Conservancy, the official fundraising partner of the park, outlined the progress of its supported projects as well as future goals.

Since its formation in 2013, the Conservancy has raised money every year on behalf of Glacier to support specific park projects, from mountain goat research to mental health initiatives. The Conservancy acts as a conduit, said President Tagen Vine, between the park’s needs and those who want to support it.

“Thanks to you, we were able to fund 39 projects for $4.6 million last year,” said Vine, opening the Oct. 7 meeting. Looking forward to 2027, the Conservancy has been working this past year towards an “ambitious goal” of $4.6 million for 35 projects.

“The growth in our ability to support our park has been absolutely tremendous,” Vine said, “as I see the growth of the Conservancy and all of your support over the last decade and the impact it’s had on Glacier and their ability to keep up with the wilderness, wildlife, wonder activities and the critical work they do.”

Among the projects that $4.6 million goal would support is the Granite and Gunsight Crews project, which would reestablish site-specific maintenance crews. “The challenge for us is, as we run into many, many years of ever increasing budget constraints, we have less people to do more stuff,” said Cameron Aveson, trails supervisor for Glacier.

While the park aims to maintain more than 740 miles of trails within its boundaries, Aveson said work in the Granite Park and Gunsight districts has become backlogged due to staffing cuts. Crews from other districts complete “triage” work to keep the areas serviceable, but without a dedicated team, they must opt for short-term fixes and focus only on the most pressing problems, rather than implementing full-scale, long-term solutions.

The Conservancy plans to contribute $100,000 toward creating permanent trail crews for the two districts that would complete maintenance and repair on some of the park’s most popular trails, including the Highline.

Past funding has brought to fruition other projects the Conservancy highlighted Wednesday night, including a study on the park’s mountain goats’ interaction with visitors; or “Goats and Boats,” as Mark Biel, natural resources program manager, put it.

“We want to get a better idea of the types and timing of river use for the people and for the goats,” said Biel, who led the research, “because the high use for both of those groups overlaps. It’s pretty much from May through July.” Biel and his team collared a total of 20 mountain goats and observed their movement through the Middle Fork, a spot where goats often come in and out of the park and take advantage of the Goat Lick — an aptly named natural deposit of minerals that attracts goat herds.

According to Biel, the research, which began in 2025 and completed this year, revealed that park officials had previously underestimated the importance of the area for the park’s mountain goat population. While the team observed pleasant interactions between goats and people, visitors who had played loud music, threw rocks towards goats, and stopped on the shores, had an adverse effect and deterred goats from staying in the area.

That discovery, Biel said, would guide direct management actions — the team planned to expand a no-stop order along the middle fork in the next river management plan to prevent further negative interactions between goats and boats. Right now, the team is working to publish their research. “One of the things we found when we were trying to get information on recreational impacts on any kind of ungulates is there’s nothing out there,” Biel said. “So, we’re adding to that history for other people to learn from.”

“The Conservancy had done so much to help us out with the research funding because that’s been harder and harder to come by,” Biel added.

The meeting also highlighted the Preventative Search and Rescue (PSAR) efforts led by Chief Ranger Katy Anderson and funded by the Conservancy. Facing a spike in visitation in the past decade, including an all-time high in 2017, the park launched its PSAR program in 2018; two rangers stationed at trails where visitors were most likely to encounter trouble would educate hikers about recreation safety and provide immediate assistance when needed.

“The results of those efforts demonstrated the value of proactive prevention and really laying down the foundation of a program that would reach every corner of the park,” Anderson said.

The program has now expanded to 13 PSAR rangers across the park. Efforts begin with conversations, with PSAR rangers informing visitors about trail safety and conditions, weather, and hiking with the ten essentials. A number of the rangers are trained in emergency medicine and one is a paramedic. “When an emergency occurs, having those trained PSAR rangers already in the field can just mean there’s faster intervention, life saving resources, and stronger emergency response,” Anderson said.

Moving forward, the PSAR program hopes to expand its emergency response efforts and bring in ambulances and paramedics to alleviate strain on local resources. The Conservancy is hoping to put over $300,000 towards those efforts next year.

Anderson also briefly touched on Glacier’s mental health initiative. The project works with local providers to remove financial barriers for park employees looking for mental health care. “We have an on-call, incredible local resource for the accumulated trauma that our first responders have through their years of service,” Anderson said. “And they are tapping into it, which makes me so happy.”

As Vine rounded out the meeting, he thanked all those who have supported Glacier National park and the Conservancy in its past efforts and those helping raise the bar for a better future. “The impacts of your support on saving lives not only of the critters but of the humans who venture off to see them. It’s all critical support that helps us with all these needs that our incredible park partners in the National Park Service are working so hard with a quarter fewer full time staff they had a year and a half ago,” Vine said.

More information on the projects the Conservancy is supporting, as well as their 2027 Funding Needs Guide, can be found online.

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