Snow, Strong Winds and a Hard Freeze Forecast for Northwest Montana this Weekend

A shift to colder, more winter-like weather is expected to reach northwest Montana this weekend, bringing strong northeast winds, snow to the mountain passes and a hard freeze early next week, according to the National Weather Service in Missoula.

Friday is expected to be a transition day, with gusty west-southwest winds and mostly dry conditions. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are likely to be common, and forecasters warned of choppy water on area lakes, particularly Flathead Lake.

The winds turn northeasterly Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday, with gusts of 25 to 35 mph expected across western Montana. Locally, forecasters said higher gusts are possible on the east side of Flathead Lake, at Swan Lake and around Lake Blaine, with isolated power outages and some dock damage possible.

Snow levels are expected to fall through the day Saturday and reach valley floors across western Montana by Sunday morning. Valley locations are generally forecast to see light accumulations, while mountain passes could get 3 to 5 inches on average. The heaviest snow is expected in southwest Montana, where higher passes along the Continental Divide could see 6 to 10 inches, with the heaviest snowfall Saturday night and lingering into Monday morning.

Backcountry travelers at higher elevations, including parts of the Seeley-Swan area, should prepare for cold, raw conditions and several inches of snow, forecasters said.

Cold air settles in behind the system. A hard freeze is forecast for Monday morning, with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s across much of western Montana, including the valleys.

Another cool, showery system is expected Wednesday. The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Oct. 15-21 leans warmer and drier than normal.

The Weather Service’s next briefing is scheduled for Sunday. Forecasts and updates are available at weather.gov/missoula.

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