Politics has become very good at telling us what divides us. I believe leadership begins somewhere else: with listening, integrity, accountability and a willingness to solve the real problems affecting the people we serve.

That is why I support Derek Peachey for Montana House District 3.

Derek brings more than 25 years of experience in business and technology, including building and leading businesses. He understands that budgets are real, resources are finite, decisions have consequences and, ultimately, leaders must be accountable for results. Government should operate by those same principles.

For families in the Flathead, few issues are more immediate than property taxes. People who worked hard to own their homes should not wonder whether they can afford to remain in them. Seniors should not be priced out of communities they helped build. Derek has made meaningful property-tax reform a central priority of his campaign.

I also appreciate Derek’s commitment to listening. House District 3 has its own character and challenges. Its representative should listen to homeowners, small-business owners, parents, educators, veterans and seniors—and take those concerns to Helena.

Most important, Derek is interested in governing, not political theater.

Republicans should never be afraid to defend our principles. But conservatism does not require hostility, and conviction does not require disrespect. Good government sometimes means sitting across from someone who disagrees with you, finding common ground where possible, and producing results.

Derek’s experience as a businessman, school board president, coach and community volunteer reflects that kind of leadership: listen, serve, build teams and show up.

House District 3 deserves a principled conservative who will work hard, communicate clearly and remain focused on results.

I believe Derek Peachey will be that representative, and I am proud to support him.

Giuseppe Caltabiano is the chairman of the Flathead County Republican Central Committee.