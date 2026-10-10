Nate Chute Foundation Launches Volunteer Program

Carlos Florey has volunteered for the Nate Chute Classic most years since the races began 27 years ago. The series of banked slalom and boardercross races at Whitefish Mountain Resort benefits the Nate Chute Foundation (NCF). Chute grew up spending time at Florey’s house, snowboarding with Florey’s son Canyon, before Chute died by suicide in 1999. The nonprofit has worked to raise suicide awareness and support mental health initiatives in Flathead County ever since.

With NCF launching a new volunteer program this fall, Florey wants to expand his involvement by helping with outreach in the Flathead Valley.

“It’s no secret there’s a lack of mental health help in this country and it’s also no secret that northwest Montana has a lot of gray and dark in winter contributing to (seasonal affective disorder) and depression,” Florey said. “I’m glad that the Nate Chute Foundation has grown to the point where they can do outreach, I think it’s so helpful and so needed in this valley.”

The nonprofit currently offers community and school-based resources, including suicide prevention trainings, adult and youth mental health first aid courses, and care packages for people grieving a suicide loss. Volunteers have helped intermittently with specific tasks, such as assembling self-care kits or staffing the gates at the Nate Chute Classic.

The volunteer program, set to launch around the beginning of November, will be the nonprofit’s first formalized one, Program and Engagement Director Nicci Schellinger-Daniher said. Leaders began preparing a program in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 shifted the nonprofit’s focus to reactionary support.

Until then, the mission statement focused on suicide prevention. When staff finally had time to plan, they revisited the organization’s core values.

A competitor races in the Nate Chute Banked Slalom at Whitefish Mountain Resort of March 19, 2022. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

“We realized suicide prevention was just too limited,” Schellinger-Daniher said. “You couldn’t consider suicide without talking about mental wellness.”

They changed the mission to “promote mental wellness and reduce suicide,” and as the nonprofit grew, staff began focusing on mental health initiatives. Today, NCF provides evidence-based training and educational programs to schools and at community events. It also offers People in Need of Services, known as PINS, a coordination program intended to help people of all ages navigate care and access mental health services, including free counseling through Spot to Talk.

The new volunteer program is meant to bolster outreach, starting with an education component. Its design mirrors themes from the nationally recognized Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, such as emphasizing organization and volunteer education. NCF Executive Director Brad Ray previously served with CASA.

“What has made CASA a national success is their ability to volunteer in a sustainable way,” Schellinger-Daniher said.

Applicants will fill out a form, found on NCF’s website under the nonprofit’s list of offerings, and then interview with Tim Shaw, the volunteer administration and training manager. Prospective volunteers will then complete a three-hour asynchronous online training to establish baseline knowledge before an in-person training. Topics include communication styles, how to interact with the public and how to navigate challenging conversations, something NCF staff encounter regularly, even at tabling events.

“Our community is a traumatized community,” Schellinger-Daniher said. “Everybody has a story. A lot of times when they see us, they want to catch you after and tell you their story. … We’re not just sending out an ask for people to sign up without being restrictive. We need to make sure they’re equipped.”

After orientation, volunteers can assist with the nonprofit’s youth education programs and community outreach, based on their experience and interests. Directors, staff and experienced volunteers will mentor new volunteers to make sure each one feels supported. Eventually, volunteers will be able to sign up for peer-to-peer grief support, which Shaw said will likely be available next year, after staff have time to develop peer-specific training modules.

Volunteers will be expected to commit about two to four hours each month, Shaw said, enough repetition to help them feel comfortable and confident in the community. The modest time commitment is also meant to prevent burnout, he said.

All staff and board members representing the nonprofit at events will also be expected to complete the new training modules and orientation, Shaw said.

“People see us as a resource to connect with,” Shaw said. “Navigating stigma, navigating bias, recognizing that regardless of socio-economic, political beliefs, they’re a person. The issues are the same, the challenges are the same. If you can connect to that person, then you get a chance to help that person … That’s a big component of what that in-person training will look like.”

About five people have already expressed interest in the first round, Shaw said, which begins in about a month. A second training and orientation will begin in January.

Volunteer applications are currently open on NCF’s website here.

If you or someone you know is going through a difficult time or having thoughts of suicide, please know that you can talk to someone. Making a connection can make all the difference. Get help 24/7 by calling or texting 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It’s free and confidential.

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