Vote for Change in the Senate Race

If you are pleased with the way things are going in our nation, then keep voting the same tired “party-line” vote. That is, if you are pleased with the undeclared war, the steady rise in the cost of everything from gas to food, and the way our Congress has failed to provide a counterbalance to the executive branch, then keep voting a party line. If you are pleased with the way our government is treating our closest and oldest friends and neighbors like Canada, and you like the way our national debt is out of control, keep voting as you have done in the past. But I am voting for a change in our Senate race.

This year in Montana we have an alternative to the old party choices for our next senator. Seth Bodnar is running as an Independent because he is tired of the same old thing and the failure of our senators and congressmen to defend the Constitution and our Bill of Rights. A vote for anyone else is a vote for Alme, who is the anointed successor of the Daines’ team. Bodnar has served our nation in combat, in business, and in our University. I encourage you to vote differently this year in our senatorial race by voting for Seth Bodnar, Independent.

Scott Wheeler

Colonel (Retired)

Kalispell