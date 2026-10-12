Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,200,000

Dayton

Where: 44142 Buffalo Road

Price: $1,197,000

What: Six-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 5,513

This 5,513-square-foot home sits on 3.75 acres above the west shore of Flathead Lake, with soaring ceilings and windows that frame lake and mountain views. Deeded lake access with a concrete boat ramp is about five minutes away. The sale includes a new 24-by-28-foot shop for boat parking. Kelly Right Real Estate of Montana LLC

MLS Number: 30075497

Whitefish

Where: 448 West Seventh Street

Price: $1,195,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,644

Completely renovated in 2018, this Whitefish home sits on a 0.91-acre lot. A public walking trail leads to the Whitefish River, and the bridge across it takes you downtown. The main level has a large bonus room and an island kitchen, and the lower level has two bedrooms, a primary suite and in-floor heat. Lodestar Land and Home

MLS Number: 30069634

Kalispell

Where: 26 Logan Way

Price: $1,199,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,020

This Stillwater Estates home sits on 0.93 acres with a greenhouse and a garden area inside a secured perimeter. It has soaring ceilings and massive, expansive windows that flood the home with natural light. The private heated pool has swim jets for lap training. A bonus suite upstairs works as an office, gym or guest space, and the three-car garage is heated. Ideal Real Estate

MLS Number: 30077074

Columbia Falls

Where: 1280 Timber Ridge Court

Price: $1,195,000

What: Six-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 3,856

Located at the end of a private cul-de-sac between Whitefish and Columbia Falls, this home has three bedrooms upstairs and three in the basement. A wraparound Trex deck with a hot tub looks over a fully fenced yard with a fire pit. HOA fees cover road maintenance and boat and RV storage. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30068270

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].