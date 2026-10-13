Individual Arrested in Fatal Kalispell Shooting

An individual has been arrested following a shooting in Kalispell that left multiple people injured and one dead on the 100 block of Seventh Avenue East North early Tuesday morning, according to a Kalispell Police Department (KPD) news release.

Officers at 1:13 a.m. on Oct. 13 responded to a report of a shooting in progress where they discovered “multiple people” shot, one of whom died at the scene. The remaining victims were transported to Logan Health for medical care.

Law enforcement investigates a shooting at PJ’s Rentals apartments in Kalispell on Oct. 13, 2026. Multiple people were shot and one killed at the scene. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

The incident appears to be isolated, and no information suggests further danger to the public, according to authorities.

Law enforcement will remain at the scene to process evidence in the homicide investigation.

More information about the incident will be released as it becomes available, including identities of the suspect and victims.

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