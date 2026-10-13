Paula Koch is Worthy of Our Vote

It was only a two-block walk for me to the Hungry Horse News when I was a kid. Occasionally the editor called me to perform a chore, such as shoveling snow or to squeegeeing spilled ink. A few times I was treated by the Pulitzer Prize-winning editor, Mel Ruder, to observe the process of developing film images of Glacier Park. Mel told me, “David, sometimes life is like the photography business; you need to learn to adjust your aperture.”

Those words from nearly 70 years ago remain essential, I believe, to our citizenship.

With Mel Ruder’s advice in mind I offer that Paula Koch is highly worthy of our vote.

I have observed Koch in the classroom where time is solidly academic, while in the same moments, pleasant. No student leaves the room without feeling they are valued. Many students feel free to continue a dialogue with Paula as an academic advisor. She is generous with her time.

Lastly, Montana has the attention of the nation!

Reducing dark money in politics is an achievable goal in our state via I-194, legislation supported by 74% of our voters. I-194 is a flag Paula Koch proudly and vigorously supports.

Neighbors, let’s broaden our aperture and provide leadership.

Dave Renfrow

Columbia Falls