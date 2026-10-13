What happens when business leaders, community champions, and changemakers come together with a shared commitment to the future? Great things happen.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, the Discover Kalispell Chamber of Commerce invites you to join us at the Hilton Garden Inn for our annual Grand Event & Fundraiser: Venture Boldly Forward Together.

This signature event is an opportunity to celebrate the people, businesses, and partnerships that make the Flathead Valley a remarkable place to live, work, and do business. It is also a chance to invest in the future by supporting the programs and initiatives that strengthen our workforce, advocate for business success, and enhance the vitality of our community.

The evening will feature our annual Awards Ceremony, recognizing outstanding leaders and organizations whose dedication and innovation continue to move our region forward. Guests will also enjoy an exciting silent auction, engaging live auction, and a meaningful paddle raise, all supporting the work of the Chamber Foundation.

The theme, Venture Boldly Forward Together, reflects the belief that lasting progress is not achieved alone. It happens when businesses, nonprofits, elected leaders, educators, and community members work side by side to tackle challenges, seize opportunities, and build a stronger future for everyone.

Whether you’re a longtime Chamber supporter or attending for the first time, you’ll leave the evening inspired by the stories of impact, encouraged by the vision ahead, and reminded of the power of community collaboration.

Join us as we celebrate success, recognize excellence, and boldly move forward together.

Photo courtesy of the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce.

The Grand Event: Venture Boldly Forward Together

Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026

Hilton Garden Inn

5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Get tickets: aesbid.org/elp/KCOCGE

Evening Highlights

Chamber Awards Ceremony

Silent Auction

Live Auction

Paddle Raise

Networking & Community Celebration

Chamber Foundation Fundraiser

Together, we can continue creating opportunities, strengthening connections, and shaping a vibrant future for the Flathead Valley. We hope you’ll be part of it.

Thank you to all our sponsors!

Visionary Sponsor – Marsh Agency

Awards Sponsors – Glacier Bank, Logan Health Medical Center, First Interstate Bank

Advocate Sponsors – Applied Materials, Compass Construction, Daily Inter Lake, Dick Anderson Construction, Flathead Beacon, Flathead Electric Cooperative, Flathead Valley Community College, GL Solutions, Stockman Bank of Montana, The Abbi Agency, Three Rivers Bank of Montana, Weyerhaeuser, Whitefish Credit Union

Partner Sponsors – Crowley Fleck, Jackola Engineering & Architecture, PC, Junkermier Clark Campanella Stevens PC, MCS Burbank LLC, MontanaSky Networks, Inc, NorthWestern Energy

Associate Sponsors – Express Employment Professionals, Glacier Wealth Management, Hampton Inn Kalispell

The above content is sponsored by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about sponsored content, email [email protected].