Former Probation Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Abuse of Children, Witness Tampering Charges

A former longtime Montana Probation and Parole officer accused of orchestrating a drug deal in an unauthorized 2024 reverse sting operation has pleaded not guilty to two additional felony charges of sexual abuse of children and tampering with a witness or informant.

Kyle Curtis Hinzman entered the pleas Oct. 1 in Flathead County District Court before Judge Paul Sullivan. In June, he pleaded not guilty to a felony count of solicitation to commit distribution of drugs and a misdemeanor count of official misconduct.

According to an amended affidavit filed July 9 by Assistant Attorney General Patrick J. Moody, Hinzman directed a former probationer, identified as Jane Doe, to supply fentanyl to Michael Odom, a current probationer, in September 2024 in order to “entrap” him with a positive drug test. Hinzman then directed Odom’s supervising officer to conduct a urinalysis, assuring her he would test positive, according to the affidavit. Odom confirmed he had used the drug.

Hinzman had received a tip that Odom, who was on state and federal probation at the time, was suspected of having child sexual abuse material on his phone, court documents state.

Hinzman then spoke with Odom’s federal probation officer, who said supervision rules did not allow a phone search unless Odom violated the conditions of his supervision. When Hinzman mentioned he attempted to purchase drugs, the federal officer suggested a drug test, and Hinzman instructed Odom’s state probation officer to conduct a urinalysis on Sept. 10, 2024.

When Odom failed the test, his state officer confiscated his phone and searched it but found no child sexual abuse material.

Hinzman did not tell the federal officer that he had directed the distribution of fentanyl through Doe, whom he described to colleagues as his “confidential informant,” the affidavit states. The state does not typically permit the Probation and Parole Office to use confidential informants.

Hinzman’s supervisor, Capt. David Castro, said probation and parole officers do not typically conduct reverse sting operations and that he did not request or give permission for Hinzman to use confidential informants or arrange drug deals, according to records.

When Probation and Parole Sgt. David Dowell asked Hinzman if he had organized a drug deal, Hinzman allegedly said, “well it happened, and it’s confirmed, so he’s going to test hot.”

Hinzman also told an FBI task force officer and a probation officer that he had directed Doe to provide Odom with drugs, according to the affidavit. He allegedly boasted about it to multiple officers and was overheard by other officials.

Doe later told Montana Department of Corrections investigators that she sold Odom fentanyl after Hinzman asked her to. Odom also confirmed he bought the drugs from Doe.

Verizon Wireless toll records show Hinzman and Doe exchanged dozens of texts from late Sept. 10 until 2 a.m. Sept. 11, 2024.

On Oct. 11, 2024, Doe retracted her admission and described Hinzman as an officer who “only wanted the best” for her.

In a Sept. 10, 2025, interview with a Montana Department of Corrections investigator, however, Doe said Hinzman had directed her not to speak to law enforcement. She also again acknowledged selling Odom drugs, which she said she would not have done on her own, because she believed Hinzman could help her with future criminal charges. She told officers she felt she had been “deputized” to trade information for leniency.

Between Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, 2024, Hinzman allegedly showed colleagues in the office an image of child sexual abuse material on his cell phone, according to documents. He told one officer it was the same content they would find on Odom’s phone if it became accessible.

That officer told investigators Hinzman came into his office to brag about finding the material and displayed a photo of an underage girl. Several other officers reported Hinzman showed them the same photo, and one said he made an inappropriate joke about it.

When Hinzman, who had been with the office for 20 years, was placed on leave, his state-issued phone was seized but he would not provide the password to allow access.

Hinzman, who had worked for the office for 20 years, was placed on leave and his state-issued phone was seized, but he would not provide the password. After a warrant was executed, authorities did not find the material on the work phone. Numerous coworkers said Hinzman had multiple phones, and authorities believe he kept the material on a personal phone, records state.

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