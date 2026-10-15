Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission Adopts New Fishing Rules, Orders Anglers to Kill Flathead Brown Trout

The Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted Oct. 14 to approve 44 changes to the state’s fishing regulations and adopted a catch-and-kill order for brown trout in the Flathead River drainage. The regulations, updated every two years, were proposed by Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) after nearly a year of scoping and public involvement.

The commission also considered a series of amendments, two of which passed. Commissioner Ian Wargo, who represents Region 1, introduced four total amendments in what he said was an effort to address broader management issues on Flathead Lake.

FWP’s proposed 2027-2028 regulations called for liberal harvests of illegally introduced fish and lake trout, an effort to suppress populations that outcompete native species like bull trout. The proposal proved controversial among anglers, who said in public comment that it would limit angling opportunity. Under FWP’s direction, daily and possession limits for northern pike, smallmouth bass and rainbow trout would be eliminated on the Flathead Lake, as would possession limits for lake trout in the Western District.

Wargo’s fourth amendment sought to overrule FWP and keep more conservative harvest limits.

“This is a request, specifically to the Department, to have a broader discussion on where we’re going with management on Flathead lake. We’ve been engaged in Mack Days competition to try to do lake trout suppression on the lake for over 20 years,” Wargo said. “Today, we’re catching more lake trout in this competition than when we started. Again, it’s a question of whether or not our current approach is working.”

Bull trout redd counts have remained static, Wargo said, despite FWP’s efforts to promote the species’ survival through increased angling pressure on competing lake trout. Wargo ultimately withdrew the proposed changes and deferred to FWP’s recommendation, asking staff to speak on the agency’s plans for Flathead Lake moving forward.

Adam Strainer, administrator for the fisheries division, said the agency’s preliminary plans include hosting annual meetings with local stakeholders and creating an online resource to discuss current population trends and how management strategies are affecting them.

“We’re committed to a better understanding of the recreational fishing component of the lake while also underscoring the need for native species management,” Strainer said.

Of Wargo’s other three amendments, only one passed. It moved the regulation boundary between the Hungry Horse Reservoir and the South Fork Flathead River to Peters Creek Campground, prohibited live and dead bait, and extended the bull trout catch-and-release season to start the third Saturday in May. The commission rejected his amendment to retain kokanee salmon daily and possession limits on Little Bitterroot Lake, rather than adopt FWP’s reduced limits, as well as his amendment to allow double and treble hooks and prohibit dead bait on the Flathead River.

The commission also passed an amendment from Commissioner Vern Gagnon to remove a proposal that would reduce the number of setlines allowed on the Yellowstone River between the I-90 Bridge in Billings to the mouth of the Bighorn River, and rejected a last-minute amendment from Commissioner K.C. Walsh aimed at reducing angling pressure on the Madison River.

With two approved amendments, the commission voted unanimously to adopt the 2027-2028 regulations.

The commission also voted to adopt a catch-and-kill order for brown trout in the upper Flathead River, a response to increasing reports of the invasive species in the Flathead River drainage system.

“FWP has received reports of brown trout caught in Ashley Lake, the Flathead River, and Church slough over the past two years,” stated the proposal’s rationale. “These brown trout are the result of illegal introductions and pose a real threat to sport and native fish throughout the drainage.”

The order requires anglers to immediately kill and report any brown trout caught in the Flathead Lake or bodies of water upstream. Gagnon, who motioned to approve the order, added a floor amendment so anglers aren’t solely responsible for transporting fish carcasses to an FWP office. His amendment passed, allowing anglers to either deliver the entire fish to FWP or contact FWP Staff to coordinate a potential transfer.

The brown trout catch and kill order passed unanimously and will appear in the 2027-2028 Fishing Regulations.

[email protected]