Vote for CI-132

When families, small businesses, or individuals step into a courtroom – whether that be for family law, property disputes, or criminal matters – there is no Republican or Democratic way to interpret the law. There is only the law. For over 90 years, Montanans have relied on nonpartisan judicial elections to ensure our courts remain fair, impartial, and focused strictly on the rule of law. Opening our judiciary to partisan politics and dark money threatens to undermine the independence of our courts and replace equal justice with political influence. This threat is very real, as politicians in Helena recently passed House Bill 39, a law allowing political parties to make financial contributions of nearly $90,000 to Montana judges. Our 1972 Montana Constitution safeguards our fundamental rights, including enhanced rights beyond the U.S. Constitution, like an enhanced right to privacy, a clean and healthful environment, and a transparent government. Judges should be accountable to the Constitution and the law—not to political parties, wealthy campaign donors, or out-of-state special interests trying to buy influence in our state. Protecting the constitutional role of an independent judiciary is essential to maintaining those checks and balances. Voters deserve to evaluate judicial candidates based on their character, experience, and record of upholding the law rather than partisan labels. Let’s preserve Montana’s proud tradition of fair and independent courts. Please join us in keeping politics out of the courtroom by voting YES on CI-132.

Steven Martinez & Susan Cahill

Kalispell