Glacier National Park Officials Confirm Two New Cases of Tularemia

Two dead snow shoe hares in Glacier National Park have tested positive for tularemia, a rare bacterial disease. Park officials confirmed the new cases Thursday, bringing the total to three since a beaver tested positive for tularemia in September.

All three animals were found on the east side of the park. The first hare was found near staff housing in Many Glacier, the second near the Swiftcurrent Falls viewing area, and the beaver between the Upper and Lower St. Mary Lakes.

Tularemia is rare but highly infectious, park officials said. It primarily affects small rodents, rabbits and beavers, but can spread to humans and pets through contact with infected animals, contaminated food or water, and tick bites.

To avoid transmission, Glacier officials recommend using insect repellant, keeping a safe distance from wildlife, drinking water that has been treated and washing hands regularly when recreating outdoors.

Human-to-human transmission is rare and tularemia can be treated with antibiotics if caught early. Symptoms are typically flu-like, including fever, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhea. Infected people may also experience swollen lymph nodes, eye inflammation and mouth ulcers. Visitors who experience these symptoms are advised to seek immediate medical attention. Confirmed infection in a human should be reported to the National Park Office of Public Health.

For animals, the period between contraction and death can be short, and infected animals are often found dead. Park officials urge visitors to report suspected infected animals or animal carcasses to a park resource manager and National Park Wildlife Health.

More information regarding tularemia can be found on the NPS website.

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