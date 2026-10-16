Vote Paula Koch for House District 4

As a Columbia Falls native (Class of ’98), my wife and I returned to the Flathead Valley to raise our children near family. After a 20-year career as a civil engineer, I transitioned into teaching to serve our community. Through my daily work in our schools, service on the city Planning Commission, and involvement with several local nonprofits, I see firsthand the challenges facing our area, from rising housing costs and overlooked infrastructure needs to the heavy financial burden property taxes place on working families.

Solutions to these issues require pragmatic action, not rigid ideological positions. That is why I support Paula Koch.

Having seen Paula teach both of my children and now working alongside her as a fellow educator, I know her dedication firsthand. She is an exceptional teacher and a fierce advocate for public education. She has fought directly for quality schools and teachers. Chiefly, though, I know Paula as a thoughtful listener and committed leader. She takes the time to truly understand complex community challenges before offering practical, balanced solutions. Paula recognizes that sustainable solutions come from doing the work, seeking common ground, and keeping Montana affordable for working people and families.

We need representatives in Helena who approach governing with humility, real-world understanding, and a willingness to put community needs first. Please join me in voting for Paula Koch for House District 4.

Sam Kavanagh

Columbia Falls