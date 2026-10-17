Re-elect Judge Tim Wenz as Flathead County Justice of the Peace

We are writing in support of Judge Tim Wenz for reelection as Flathead County justice of the peace.

During our years as District Court judges, we came to appreciate the importance of having judges at every level of our judicial system who approach their responsibilities with fairness, integrity, patience, and respect for the law. The justice of the peace is an important position in our community, and the person serving in that role must be committed to treating every individual who comes before the court with dignity and impartiality.

Tim served Flathead County as a deputy Flathead County attorney for almost five years and then managed a private law practice, including as a defense attorney for indigent criminal defendants, for almost 18 years. During much of that time, we watched Tim in the courtroom. Tim has the experience of being on both sides of criminal law, which gives him a unique dual perspective. He has seen the impact of crime on victims and the community, but also knows the importance of every person’s constitutional rights. Tim understands the importance of listening carefully, considering the facts of each case, applying the law fairly, and treating everyone who appears before the court with respect.

Tim clearly understands the responsibility that comes with judicial service, which is the reason he was selected by the Flathead County commissioners to serve as justice of the peace over 1 1/2 years ago. He has demonstrated that he is committed to serving our community and to carrying out the duties of justice of the peace thoughtfully, fairly, and in accordance with the law.

Tim has the support of judges and attorneys, law enforcement and community members from the Flathead and around the state, all of whom trust his ability to rule fairly while holding offenders accountable for their actions.

For these reasons, we are pleased to offer our support for Judge Tim Wenz for justice of the peace and urge you to join us in voting for Tim on Nov. 3.

Katherine “Kitty” Curtis & Stewart E. Stadler

Retired 11th Judicial District Court Judges