Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Bigfork
Where: 214 Stage Ridge Road
Price: $499,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,220
This single-level home keeps all three bedrooms and both baths on the main floor, with a vaulted great room and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Outside are a covered front porch and a fenced backyard with a concrete patio. An attached two-car garage is included, and downtown Bigfork and Flathead Lake are close. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices – Bigfork
MLS Number: 30077464
Kalispell
Where: 310 Harrison Boulevard
Price: $489,900
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,812
This split-level home has 906 square feet on the main level and another 906 on the finished lower level, which adds a family room with epoxy flooring and a dedicated office. A composite deck off the main level and a concrete patio with a pergola provide places to sit outside. The yard has a vinyl privacy fence, and the detached garage has extra storage. eXp Realty – Kalispell
MLS Number: 30071808
Marion
Where: 1211 Homesteaders Way
Price: $499,000
What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 1,024
Built in 2007 in the Country Bourne subdivision, this home sits on 1.21 acres on one of the last lots, with very little passing traffic. The open floor plan has hickory cabinets and luxury vinyl plank flooring, and covered composite decks overlook a partly wooded lot. HOA dues cover well water, road maintenance and snow plowing. Montana Property Brokers
MLS Number: 30079095
Whitefish
Where: 219 Antelope Trail
Price: $499,000
What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,094
This charming O’Haire Modified A-Frame has a shingled roof with scalloped edges, wood siding and a vintage cone fireplace. A deck pulls the living space out into the aspens and evergreens, and the property includes a Finnish Helo sauna. The wooded 0.49-acre lot is about 4 miles south of downtown Whitefish. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty Whitefish
MLS Number: 30079007
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].