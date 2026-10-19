Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $500,000

Bigfork

Where: 214 Stage Ridge Road

Price: $499,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,220

This single-level home keeps all three bedrooms and both baths on the main floor, with a vaulted great room and a breakfast bar in the kitchen. Outside are a covered front porch and a fenced backyard with a concrete patio. An attached two-car garage is included, and downtown Bigfork and Flathead Lake are close. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices – Bigfork

MLS Number: 30077464

Kalispell

Where: 310 Harrison Boulevard

Price: $489,900

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,812

This split-level home has 906 square feet on the main level and another 906 on the finished lower level, which adds a family room with epoxy flooring and a dedicated office. A composite deck off the main level and a concrete patio with a pergola provide places to sit outside. The yard has a vinyl privacy fence, and the detached garage has extra storage. eXp Realty – Kalispell

MLS Number: 30071808

Marion

Where: 1211 Homesteaders Way

Price: $499,000

What: Three-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 1,024

Built in 2007 in the Country Bourne subdivision, this home sits on 1.21 acres on one of the last lots, with very little passing traffic. The open floor plan has hickory cabinets and luxury vinyl plank flooring, and covered composite decks overlook a partly wooded lot. HOA dues cover well water, road maintenance and snow plowing. Montana Property Brokers

MLS Number: 30079095

Whitefish

Where: 219 Antelope Trail

Price: $499,000

What: Two-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,094

This charming O’Haire Modified A-Frame has a shingled roof with scalloped edges, wood siding and a vintage cone fireplace. A deck pulls the living space out into the aspens and evergreens, and the property includes a Finnish Helo sauna. The wooded 0.49-acre lot is about 4 miles south of downtown Whitefish. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty Whitefish

MLS Number: 30079007

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].