Montana Workers Need Fair, Nonpartisan Courts

Supporting Montana workers isn’t partisan. Our labor unions have members from both sides of the aisle and across the political spectrum. Creating economic opportunity and putting Montana workers first aren’t Republican or Democratic issues but things that affect the everyday lives of Montana workers and their families.

One thing Montana’s workers agree on is that our courts should remain nonpartisan. That’s why the Montana AFL-CIO has endorsed CI-132, the constitutional initiative on your ballot this fall to keep politics out of our courts. Workers may find themselves in front of a Montana judge for any number of reasons, including workers’ comp or contract disputes. They need to trust that the courts will rule fairly and impartially, based on the facts and the law, and not because of undue political influence.

Imagine standing in front of a Montana judge knowing that they were elected on a partisan platform. Could you trust that judge to rule impartially? Our Legislature already gave the green light to political parties to contribute close to $90,000 to Montana judicial candidates, and we believe that’s a dangerous step toward making our courts more biased and beholden to party politics. To preserve impartial courts that interpret our laws and Constitution without bias so workers can get a fair hearing, we need to pass CI-132.

Mixing politics with cases like workers’ comp only hurts Montanans who just want a fair shake in court without worrying about politics. That’s why the Montana AFL-CIO has joined with organizations like the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Montana Federation of Public Employees, and dozens of retired Montana judges and justices to endorse CI-132. Our courts exist to make sure Montanans are treated fairly during their day in court without worrying about what they’re worth or what insider connections they have.

Justice for Montana workers shouldn’t be for sale, and CI-132 will help keep money-driven politics out of our courts. Join us in making sure our courts stay fair and impartial by voting YES on CI-132 this month.

Jason Small, executive secretary

Montana AFL-CIO