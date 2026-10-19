Victim Identified in Fatal Shooting Outside Kalispell Apartment Complex

Authorities have identified the victim who died in an early morning fatal shooting last week following a confrontation that killed one person and wounded two others outside of a Kalispell apartment complex, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office press release.

Anthony A. Williams, 19, of Eureka, died on Oct. 13 at the scene in the parking lot of PJ’s Rentals on Seventh Avenue East North in Kalispell. He was transported to the Montana State Crime Lab for a forensic autopsy.

Kalispell Police Department officials continue to investigate the shooting.

Kaleb Anthony Hilliard, 21, has been charged with deliberate homicide, two counts of attempted deliberate homicide and one count of criminal endangerment, all of which are felonies.

Hilliard was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22 at 1:30 p.m. before Flathead County District Court Judge Heidi Ulbricht.

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