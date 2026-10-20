Forstag is the Wrong Choice for Montana

Have you noticed how the Democratic congressional candidate, Sam Forstag, brought Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) and Sen. Bernie Sanders to Montana for his Democratic primary election campaign, communicating his alignment with their ideology? Now that he won the Democratic primary, he makes no mention of AOC/Sanders. Why? Not because he doesn’t agree with them, but because he knows the AOC/Sanders politics of open borders, defund the police, spread your wealth, men in women’s spaces and solar-powered vehicles are not what Montanans want or need.

His campaign recently implemented lies about his opponent, Aaron Flint. Flint does not want to sell public land. He enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking, etc. on public lands. The real concern is the Democratic efforts to lock up forest access and shut down logging.

I personally know both Mr. Flint and Mr. Forstag. When I served in the Montana Legislature, Mr. Forstag was a lobbyist that worked to get bills passed that did not fit with Montana values.

Don’t be deceived. Mr. Forstag is a Portland liberal who would side with AOC/Sanders in Congress and be an embarrassment to Montana.

Keith Regier

Kalispell