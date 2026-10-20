Kalispell Man Dies in Vehicle Rollover Crash on Farm to Market Road

A 26-year-old Kalispell man died Oct. 16 from injuries he suffered in a rollover crash three days earlier on Farm to Market Road near Whitefish, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a Chevrolet C15 southbound on Farm to Market Road at about 6:36 p.m. Oct. 13 when he failed to navigate a left-hand curve at the Tally Lake Road intersection and overcorrected three times, officials said.

After the second overcorrection, the truck left the road on the left side and struck a fence and a cable box. It then went up an elevated driveway, where the driver overcorrected to the left a the final time and the truck rolled.

The truck came to rest on top of the driver, pinning him. Firefighters extricated him from the vehicle, according to MHP.

Troopers suspect alcool and speed were factors in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

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