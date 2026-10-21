Flathead County Crisis Assistance Team Lands $2.45M Federal Grant to Add Staff

With two co-responders and two care coordinators on staff, Flathead County’s Crisis Assistance Team (CAT), the behavioral health crisis unit, currently gets to around half of 911 calls for service, said James Pyke, the county’s behavioral health supervisor. The recent award of a $2.45 million federal grant is anticipated to help its coverage area grow.

“It’s pretty amazing to just see how hard these people work and how many people they’re helping,” Pyke said. “With that team last year, we served over 450 unique individuals in the county. I’m just really excited that we can add personnel.”

Since 2020, CAT has served as a fourth branch of emergency response by assisting police, fire and EMS with calls involving mental health and substance use issues. Once a 911 call is de-escalated or determined not to be criminal, co-responding therapists perform onsite mental health assessments, provide recommendations to law enforcement and connect individuals with resources. Care coordinators serve as contact points and informational resources for the co-responders, law enforcement and community members.

CAT currently operates seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., out of the Flathead City-County Health Department. In 2025, the team handled more than 1,400 calls, resulting in approximately 300 diversions from hospital emergency departments and 50 diversions from the detention center.

The federal Mobile Crisis Team Partnerships grant comes from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and will be dispersed over the next four fiscal years. Yellowstone and Missoula Counties also received comparable grants from the federal agency to support mobile response units.

Flathead County’s CAT will slowly add positions until there are five co-responders and five care coordinators. By year four of the grant, it will have enough staff to expand to 24/7 coverage.

“Flathead County is a large county, and when deputies are tied up for hours on a mental health call, it impacts our ability to respond to other emergencies,” Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said in a prepared statement. “CAT has been a tremendous resource by connecting people in crisis with the care they need, rather than relying on the detention center as the only option. Expanding CAT to 24-hour coverage will be especially important for our night shifts, giving deputies another resource while helping people get the right care at the right time.”

Starting this year, the county health department will also use the funds to create a Community Outreach Team. Made up of a nurse and a care coordinator, the team will help with prevention by serving vulnerable populations that could end up in crisis, such as older adults. In Flathead County, about 30% of CAT’s calls are for people older than 65, Pyke said.

“A lot of what we deal with right now is people that end up in the 911 system, in a true emergency situation where they’re not living independently very well,” Pyke said. “It’s kind of a scramble to get them the care they need, get them into a facility and all these things. Our Community Outreach Team will be largely geared toward elder care.”

A work vest used by a member of Flathead County’s Crisis Assistance Team on Oct. 16, 2026. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

They’re in the process of hiring a nurse and building out the program, which Pyke anticipates will run weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The team’s caseload each day will likely include home visits. A nurse will ensure a client is physically healthy enough to live independently, while a care coordinator will help them navigate insurance, make sure their finances in order or find a guardian if need be.

“Whether or not they have a true mental health diagnosis doesn’t make a huge difference for us,” Pyke said. “We’re kind of a catch all for what doesn’t fall into another branch of the first response network.”

As the team expands over the next four years and grows to around-the-clock coverage, Pyke said one of the biggest differences will likely be better response times across the Flathead Valley. The team currently responds from the health department in Kalispell. With more coordinators and co-responders on staff, they plan to add a north team to support calls in Whitefish, Columbia Falls and Bad Rock Canyon.

“Those are tricky areas for us to get to,” Pyke said. “Strategically, that’s a place I’m really excited to deploy more often, just have the presence up there and show those agencies that we can support them in a timely manner.

“These programs and what we’ve experienced here is built on trust,” Pyke continued. “The more we show up, the more we support our partners in law enforcement and EMS, the more trust we build.”

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