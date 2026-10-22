Open House District 6 Seat Pits Homeschool Dad Against Navy Veteran

Homeschool dad Jim Riley, a Republican, and U.S. Navy veteran Darren Fix, a Democrat, are going toe-to-toe for the House District 6 seat. Rep. Amy Regier is leaving the seat to run in Senate District 4. The district covers the west Flathead Valley, stretching from north Kalispell to Highway 40 past Rhodes Draw.

Riley has lived in Kalispell for seven years and took hospitality management classes at California State Polytechnic University. The 58-year-old helps his wife homeschool their children while running consulting and real estate businesses. He previously served as a school board trustee for Smith Valley School District, advocating against gender-affirming books and for parents’ rights.

“I think that it’s our responsibility to have a civic duty in our communities, that’s why I ran for school board years ago,” Riley said. “And I want to be a good example for my kids.”

Fix, 57, is a software engineer for Rouse Services, a subsidiary of heavy equipment auctioneer Ritchie Bros. Born and raised in Texas, he learned missile electronics in the U.S. Navy and studied engineering when he got out of the service. He has advocated for kids in foster care, volunteered with hospice and taught kids to code after school. He’s also worked as a treasurer for the Flathead Democrats.

“I like people, and I like helping people, and this is a way for me to help a lot of people all at once,” Fix said. “I used to joke that my job was to take your pain, make it my pain, and then make it go away … when nobody own’s the problem, nobody’s solving the problem.”

To address high property taxes, Fix proposed capping appraisal increases. He also wants to tap into the staffers and data available to legislators to explore other possible solutions.

Fix opposes Gov. Greg Gianforte’s proposed flat rate income tax, saying it does nothing to help those struggling to afford basic necessities. He argued that it would attract people who can afford the tax to move to Montana rather than help those already living in the Flathead Valley.

“What are we doing as a community to keep our kids here?” Fix said. “Give them livable wages, give them affordable housing options, affordable health care, so they can afford to stay and live in the Flathead.”

House District 6 candidate Jim Riley. Courtesy image

Riley wants to amend property tax law. He pointed to friends who own hunting or lake cabins and were hit by changes passed last legislative session. As a would-be freshman legislature, Riley said he would lean on experienced lawmakers and explore ideas that have been proposed before. Riley has been endorsed by Regier, the current representative for HD6, in addition to the Montana Freedom Caucus PAC.

Riley also wants to ease regulations on raw milk sales in Montana. Currently, small dairies that produce raw milk are generally limited to five lactating cows, 10 lactating goats or 10 lactating sheep. Riley said he would like to let small dairies keep 10 cows or more. He’s also wants to loosen regulations on peer-to-peer sales of dairy and other homemade products.

On school funding, Riley said he would support initiatives like the one Regier co-sponsored last year that would have offered families financial assistance to attend private school, died in the House. Riley said his motivation for supporting such a program would be to support school choice.

“I realize the value on both sides,” Riley said, referring to his time with the Smith Valley School District and his experience homeschooling his own children.

Fix said he would oppose funding vouchers for private schools, even though two of his own children attended St. Matthew’s Catholic School in Kalispell. He pointed to the higher overhead costs of private schools compared to public schools, and the expectation that public schools care for all kids, no matter what level of care required.

“We don’t pay our teachers enough to start taking the money away from public schools,” Fix said.

Most importantly, however, Fix is focused on finance reform and revamping the Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP) system. The first bill he would propose if elected is banning elected officials from serving as Political Action Committee (PAC) officers. He supports I-194, the Montana Plan. His second initiative, he said, would be requiring PACs to disclose each month which votes enabled the spending of their money.

As a trustee at a local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, Fix also wants to regulate “claim sharks” that target veterans waiting to quality for disability from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Unaccredited private corporations often charge high fees and promise to help veterans obtain benefits but cannot legally represent a veteran on behalf of their claim. “I think we can require they be accredited and that we cap the amount of money they charge a person,” Fix said.

When it comes to resources, Riley wants to return to some of the same things that earned the Treasure State its nickname — logging and mining.

“If we’re able to look at logging and mining again, we’re able to bring more tax revenue to the state,” Riley said.

Fix took a more modern stance focused on clean energy. He pointed to investing in technology, such as battery storage for community solar and local co-op projects. Things that simultaneously help offset grid and water costs for ratepayers.

Riley has been meeting with Pastors and Patriots, a faith-based, politically active group of local pastors and community members. Some of the meetings have included visiting local churches and evaluating candidates based on how their policies that align with biblical values.

“It’s been awesome,” Riley said. “It’s not picking one side or the other but looking at the policy of candidates.”

Running in a historically Republican district, Fix highlighted the state’s constitution and its history as a purple state, noting that delegates at Montana’s Constitutional Convention sat in alphabetical order according to their last name. A bill in the 2023 Legislature sought to change the seating chat to such an order.

“You didn’t control who you sat next to, whether your most bitter enemy or best friend. You kind of have to work together and build those relationships,” Fix said. “I don’t know if we can force that kind of camaraderie, but I think it’s very helpful.”

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