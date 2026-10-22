Respect for the Institutions

Like any news junkie and as a child of the ‘90s, I can’t resist a political drama television series. Mercifully one of my favorite actors since high school leads the fantastic Netflix show, “The Diplomat.” Keri Russell, who first captured my heart with her role in “Felicity” stars as Kate Wyler, an experienced U.S. diplomat in this fast-paced political thriller. She’s smart, driven, and couldn’t care less about her fashion choices after she’s unexpectedly appointed as the ambassador to the United Kingdom. The fourth season is now available to stream and in the first episode Russell’s character made a poignant observation that meets our real-life political moment.

Wyler and members of the U.S. executive branch are dealing with yet another international crisis and are forced to make an unexpected stopover stop at Windsor Castle. The president and vice president, along with Wyler and a gaggle of staff members are welcomed by a ceremonial demonstration by the King’s Guard.

The American contingent questions the pomp and circumstance. Why the fuss? Are the guards wearing real fur hats? Wyler walks with the president’s husband to the viewing area and the first gentleman of the United States wonders aloud if the big fluffy hats of the castle guards are comfortable. Wyler replies that the uniform is not comfortable but, “They do it anyway, because they respect the institutions that protected their sovereignty for twenty-one generations.” Embroiled in a crisis with one of the country’s oldest allies that led to the emergency stopover and absorbing the ambassador’s comment, the first gentlemen reappraises his perspective on this military show and display of royal hospitality.

For 250 years, American have not bowed to a king. We do not have 21 generations of sovereignty or royal guards but we do have democratic institutions that have ensured our independence. In the show, Wyler is a veteran diplomat, deployed around the world to serve and protect the interests of America. Her astute observation of her nation’s oldest ally is worth consideration: how respect for institutions keeps governments functioning and holds a country together.

Although “The Diplomat” is a work of fiction, it makes several accurate reflections on contemporary American politics. Respect for American institutions, particularly governmental ones, is under threat. Under the current administration, there are seismic shifts toward norms of diplomacy, a reinvention of federal departments and war-making powers, attacks on the Constitution and the judicial branch, just to name a few. There is even a concerted effort to restrict Americans’ rights to vote and the creation of a false and dangerous narrative about voter fraud. With the midterms weeks away, one way I imagine that all of us can ensure respect for American institutions is to exercise our right to vote.

Campaign season is fraught with its own mess of obscene amounts of money and attack ads but it’s critical that we remain committed to participating in our constitutionally protected right to vote. There is still time to register to vote. I recommend all voters visit the Montana Secretary of State’s website, votemt.gov for information on the upcoming election. On the site, you can learn about voter registration, track your absentee ballot—which does need to be mailed by Oct. 26 or dropped off at a county election office by Nov. 3—and learn more about what issues are on the ballot. This fall, Montana will elect two federal positions: a member of the U.S. Senate and a member of the U.S. House. We’re also tasked with electing candidates to the Montana Supreme Court and the state legislature. A voter’s guide should have arrived in your mailbox a few weeks ago and you can also preview a digital version on the website.

Local news outlets, including this fine publication, are doing what they do best by informing citizens about the upcoming election. You can read candidate profiles and interviews or read a recap of a political rally or debate. It’s important to use trustworthy, reliable, and verified sources to make informed choices.

The fictional Ambassador Wyler’s response to the festooned guards and their precision wasn’t an endorsement of the monarchy or British rule. She does not wish for Americans to emulate the United Kingdom. But her comments on respect articulate an American cultural longing for institutional longevity and honor. I feel it, too. That’s why, in honor of our 250th birthday, and to ensure democracy thrives, I will vote on Nov. 3. I hope you do, too.