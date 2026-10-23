Our Ballooning National Debt

The national debt is now $40 trillion. Republicans passed legislation to give billionaires and multimillionaires a $1 trillion tax cut, which added to the problem. Rather than tax breaks, the very wealthy must be required to pay their fair share which would result in dramatically increased revenue for the U.S. government. Some of that revenue could be used to reduce our national debt and current large interest payments. Our huge national debt and the disparity of wealth between rich and poor in America are resulting in serious economic damage. Unfortunately, Republicans have a record of catering to the rich rather than requiring them to pay their fair share. They must be held accountable in the November elections.

Ron de Yong

Kalispell