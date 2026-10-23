Vice President JD Vance to Visit Belgrade Oct. 26

Vice President JD Vance will speak at an airplane hangar in Belgrade on Monday, Oct. 26. His arrival will mark the third visit to Montana in two weeks by the federal government’s most powerful Republicans: President Donald Trump, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Vance. The three men have been traversing the country to encourage Republicans to vote in the Nov. 3 midterm election.

On Oct. 14, Trump came to Kalispell to rally for Aaron Flint, the Republican candidate for Montana’s Western District U.S. House seat. And on Tuesday, Johnson visited Bozeman for the same purpose.

Gallup polling shows that the Republican-led Congress’ job approval has sagged since spring 2025. In the last month, Republican campaign groups have shifted money from races now deemed too difficult to win toward formerly safely red districts that now appear at risk of flipping to Democrats.

Kal Munis, a political science expert at Montana State University, told Montana Free Press Thursday that the Montana visits indicate Republicans believe the Western District race is critical to the party’s congressional fortunes, and that the high-profile stump stops will help.

“It’s suggestive that they see the race as being highly competitive, and that they see this as being a really key race in helping keep a Democratic majority as small as possible,” Munis said.

Munis said the visits also demonstrate that the party believes the appearances will “help mobilize voters within that Republican base to show up and vote.”

Vance is scheduled to speak at 11:40 a.m. at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport on Monday. The Republican National Committee, which announced the visit to Montana reporters Thursday, indicated an RSVP is required to attend the event.

This story originally appeared in the Montana Free Press, which can be found online at montanafreepress.org.