Immanuel Living Nursing Home Receives Federal High-Performance Designation

The Retreat, Immanuel Living’s skilled nursing home in Kalispell, now has a trophy next to its name on Medicare.gov under a new high-performing designation recently rolled out by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

Since 2008, CMS has rated nursing homes that participate in Medicare or Medicaid on a five-star scale based on health inspections, staffing and turnover, and quality of care. In July, the agency announced a new Risk-Based Survey that includes a special trophy for certain nursing homes.

To qualify for the trophy, homes must meet several criteria, including: a five-star facility rating on CMS’s Care Compare website, accurate data submission, no citations indicating harm or a substandard quality of care in the last survey cycle, and no recent ownership changes.

The Retreat is one of eight Montana nursing homes to earn the designation and the only one in the Flathead Valley. CMS estimated that only 12% of nursing homes nationwide would initially qualify when the designation launched this month.

“This recognition is a tremendous accomplishment for The Retreat and our entire Immanuel Living family,” Immanuel Living President and CEO Jason Cronk said. “Our Five-Star Rating and this new trophy designation reflect the dedication of our employees, the strength of our clinical leadership, and our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care. Most importantly, they represent the compassion, professionalism, and personal attention our residents and their families experience every day.”

Immanuel Living offers comprehensive senior care, including assisted and independent living, in addition to skilled nursing. The organization has served the Flathead Valley since 1970, and Cronk said being a Medicaid provider and a Veterans Affairs provider is a point of pride.

State survey agencies are required to visit Medicare- and Medicaid-certified nursing homes every 15 months as part of the recertification process. CMS officials said states’ survey duties have grown by about 20% over the past 10 years, as the need for nursing homes grows with an aging baby boomer population.

In addition to recognizing consistently high-performing nursing homes, the new survey will help streamline the recertification process. State agencies can spend less time and use smaller team to recertify qualifying homes, freeing staff to focus on lower-rated homes where patients may face higher health and safety risks.

At more than 120 beds, The Retreat is among the largest homes to received the designation.

“We feel pretty honored that we’re able to achieve this,” Cronk said. “It is just a testament. This is something that’s been building for years and to have a team that continues to reach high goals … We’re honored to receive this award.”

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