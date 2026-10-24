Paula Koch: Putting Montanans First

As a single parent raising a son who attends public school, I care deeply about the future of our schools and whether working families can continue to afford to call Montana home. These are not abstract political issues. They affect the decisions we make every day and the opportunities available to our children. I am supporting Paula Koch for Montana House District 4 because I have seen firsthand how she approaches difficult issues. As a former teacher in the Columbia Falls School District, I worked with Paula during her time as an educator and union representative. I witnessed her willingness to listen, understand educators’ concerns, and advocate for their needs. Paula has a way of bringing people together around shared concerns while ensuring their voices are heard. She knows meaningful solutions begin with listening to those directly affected. We face real challenges with housing affordability, rising property taxes, and adequately funding public education. Too often, these conversations become political battles between the left and right, even though families across the political spectrum face many of the same struggles. What I value about Paula is her ability to look beyond those divisions and focus on the people affected by these decisions. I’ve seen her advocate for educators, and I want that same thoughtful, practical approach represented in Helena. We need sustainable school funding, affordable housing, and an economy that works for ordinary Montanans. Montanans deserve more than temporary relief from rising costs. Every person deserves the opportunity to build a stable, fulfilling life and thrive in this beautiful state. I believe Paula’s deep Montana roots and experience give her an actionable perspective on the challenges facing our communities.



Seth Knox

Whitefish