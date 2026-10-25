Why I’m Voting for Aaron Flint

Far-left candidate for Congress Sam Forstag spent years as a professional lobbyist for ultraliberal legislation. That is correct: Sam was owned and paid for by American Civil Liberties Union, and he was all lined up behind the most liberal legislation proposed in Helena!

Check his official testimony on transgender bills, bathroom bills, changing gender on birth certificates, also opposing election integrity bills like photo ID to vote, and supporting voter registration long after the regular closing hours at voting places. He has opposed natural resource development and power generation.

Darn right, Forstag has an official record of talk talk talking and arguing in committee after committee, year after year for liberal issues. He now says his mother told him he has one mouth for talking, which he obviously worked overtime.

Meanwhile, a few months ago he was whooping it up with endorsements from super liberal icons such as Sen. Bernie Sanders and AOC. As the general election approaches, he doesn’t mention them. Really? Honestly?

I am voting for the honest man in this race, Republican Aaron Flint. I remember when he began his political career on staff for then-Sen. Conrad Burns, and he supports timber and ag jobs as well as small town Montana.

I know Col. Aaron Flint’s military record. He supported my election integrity bills, my business friendly bills, and we share appreciation for electric cooperatives. Aaron Flint hosted me many times on his conservative radio talk show.

Sen. Mike Cuffe

R-Eureka