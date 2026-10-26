Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 1422 Tamarack Lane

Price: $599,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath manufactured home

Square Feet: 2,200

This 1991 manufactured home has been freshly remodeled and sits on a one-acre lot directly across from the Meadow Lake Golf Course. Inside are four bedrooms and two baths in 2,200 square feet. A two-car garage is included. Clearwater Montana Properties

MLS Number: 30066513

Whitefish

Where: 265 West Sixth Street

Price: $599,000

What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home

Square Feet: 790

This house sits on 0.29 acres just moments from walking paths and the Whitefish River. A detached garage comes with it. The lot is zoned WR-2, which presents the potential for future development. This property offers a unique opportunity in the heart of Whitefish. National Parks Realty – Whitefish

MLS Number: 30079706

Kalispell

Where: 655 Pebble Drive

Price: $619,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,868

This single-level home in Camelot Estates sits on just over half an acre, with vaulted wood ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom and custom brick work around the wood-burning fireplace. A covered patio looks over a landscaped backyard. The attached two-car garage is joined by a 14-by-38-foot shop. Infinity Real Estate

MLS Number: 30076581

Bigfork

Where: 228 Lake Hills Court

Price: $605,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,349

This four-bedroom home sits on 0.29 acres in an established Bigfork neighborhood. Updates include fresh interior paint, a newer roof, updated downstairs flooring and refreshed bathrooms. Downtown Bigfork and Flathead Lake are minutes away. NorthScapes Realty

MLS Number: 30076204

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].