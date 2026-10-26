Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $600,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 1422 Tamarack Lane
Price: $599,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath manufactured home
Square Feet: 2,200
This 1991 manufactured home has been freshly remodeled and sits on a one-acre lot directly across from the Meadow Lake Golf Course. Inside are four bedrooms and two baths in 2,200 square feet. A two-car garage is included. Clearwater Montana Properties
MLS Number: 30066513
Whitefish
Where: 265 West Sixth Street
Price: $599,000
What: Two-bedroom, one-bath home
Square Feet: 790
This house sits on 0.29 acres just moments from walking paths and the Whitefish River. A detached garage comes with it. The lot is zoned WR-2, which presents the potential for future development. This property offers a unique opportunity in the heart of Whitefish. National Parks Realty – Whitefish
MLS Number: 30079706
Kalispell
Where: 655 Pebble Drive
Price: $619,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,868
This single-level home in Camelot Estates sits on just over half an acre, with vaulted wood ceilings in the living room and primary bedroom and custom brick work around the wood-burning fireplace. A covered patio looks over a landscaped backyard. The attached two-car garage is joined by a 14-by-38-foot shop. Infinity Real Estate
MLS Number: 30076581
Bigfork
Where: 228 Lake Hills Court
Price: $605,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,349
This four-bedroom home sits on 0.29 acres in an established Bigfork neighborhood. Updates include fresh interior paint, a newer roof, updated downstairs flooring and refreshed bathrooms. Downtown Bigfork and Flathead Lake are minutes away. NorthScapes Realty
MLS Number: 30076204
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].