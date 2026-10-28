Finley Warden Will Deliver for Lake County

Lake County needs legislators who stand on principle, hold their ground, and deliver results. Finley Warden has the conviction and experience to do just that. That’s why I support him for House District 13.

In Helena, good intentions aren’t enough. Results require preparation, relationships, and the courage to stand firm under pressure. Finley has spent the last two legislative sessions at the Capitol as a citizen advocate, learning the process and building relationships with lawmakers across Montana. He listens, asks tough questions, and stands up for his beliefs. He’ll be ready to work on day one.

Property taxes are placing an unacceptable burden on families, seniors, farmers, and small businesses. Too many proposed reforms simply shift taxes from one taxpayer to another. Real relief requires spending discipline, fiscal responsibility, and legislators willing to make tough decisions. Montanans should keep more of what they earn, and no one should be taxed out of a home they worked hard to own.

I need a strong partner in the House who understands Lake County and will fight for meaningful results. Finley Warden is that partner.

Please join me in voting for Finley Warden for House District 13.

Sen. Greg Hertz

R-Polson