Human Values

I sat in the chair across the desk. Earlier, I’d asked for a political donation and he simply said to come on by the office to talk. I came prepared to discuss real-life, tangible issues like property taxes, public lands or public schools.

So, you’re a Democrat, he stated to a much younger me. I replied as much. He looked at me and asked why. Why was I a Democrat? I felt unprepared for this line of questioning. After an uncomfortable time, I blurted out that I was a Democrat because I believe in people.

A humanist, I thought. Not quite. Oh gosh, was that an appropriate answer. He peered at me and softly said good, put the people first, and handed me a campaign contribution to help pay for some yard signs to put up around town. That’s a long time ago but I recall having to articulate a reason for running as a Democrat. To me, still, the party of the people.

Over this campaign season, I’ve met several of the Democrats running to represent their hometowns in the upcoming state Legislature. Good people, like Paula Koch, a longtime public school teacher in Columbia Falls. Koch is the local you seek to make living a little bit easier and more affordable in the north valley of the Flathead. She gets it. She will represent.

Everyday working locals keep telling neighbors, friends, and anyone listening that life got too expensive over the past years. Almost everyone wants change.

Change is coming. Least the players are changing, because some just quit. The teams remain loyal to the fans. And every fan knows that when your team isn’t performing, you let them know. They hear about it.

I recall when public school teachers and Democrats like Zac Perry and earlier Doug Cordier represented the Columbia Falls area in the state Legislature with distinction. Living was a whole lot less expensive in Montana when those public servants ran the show.

Today’s career politicians seem narrowly focused on big money. Somehow, believing that everyone just has pocketfuls of cash. When only one team runs politics in Helena and D.C everything got outrageously expensive.

If you want someone to blame for how expensive everyday bills have gotten, look no further than the team in charge. Republicans have controlled both chambers of the Montana Legislature for the past 15 years. Fifteen years. Someone, blame the Democrats.

My team has been in the super minority for a while. They can’t pitch. Got a couple hitters. Yet the guys causing these outrageous expenses on homeowners and everyday Montanans are the boys on the other team, the team in charge. You know this. I too feel strongly but it’s hard to afford it. When you head to the polls this time, vote with your wallet in your hand.

If we want real change, we gotta do more than readjust the seats. Give both teams equal footing and see who works more for the local people of our communities. Montana simply wants more red shirts, regardless of how expensive the brand? I don’t think so. I worked in two equally split legislative sessions. Good stuff happened. Accountability works.

In sports, we take our teams and players to task for not performing on the field. In politics, we say they tried, it was hard work, they had to compromise with the corporate lobbyist. They run everything. You know how it is. It’s not their fault? Bull. You got a ballot. Send ‘em some feedback.

One of the most intriguing candidates I’ve met over this campaign season is Calvin Lime, a forty-something, working-class guy who uses hammers and power tools to build homes for people living in the valley.

Lime is an unconventional candidate, describing himself as the furthest thing from a politician. He doesn’t fit the standard partisan mold. Says his family lived in Montana for 30 generations.

Lime talks about costly everyday issues like healthcare and property taxes. He’s a construction worker and knows the value of hard work, learning it firsthand over a lifetime of effort. He represents Montana.

Real change will only come if we elect people like Calvin Lime of Evergreen and Paula Koch of Columbia Falls and send them to work for us at the state Capitol in Helena over this upcoming winter.

Democracy works because you vote. It’s that simple. D.C. billionaires will spend millions of dollars of their pocket change telling us about how important their issues are, what to think and how to vote.

Big-money campaign flyers won’t fix the cost of healthcare, lower the price of fuel and groceries, or care about people. Only people like Calvin Lime and Paula Koch will do that for locals. Take a chance on making life less expensive. Vote.