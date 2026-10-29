Zach Bryan, Kacey Musgraves to Headline 2027 Under the Big Sky Festival

The red, hot “American Nights” of the Under the Big Sky music festival will be headlined in 2027 by Zach Bryan (who has a song by that title), Kacey Musgraves and Nathaniel Rateliff as the multi-day music festival makes a return for its eighth year.

Next year’s festival is slated for July 16-18 at Big Mountain Ranch and the lineup was announced Thursday in social media posts. Presale buyers can snag tickets on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m., while general ticket sales go up the same day at 2 p.m.

For Bryan, a singer-songwriter, this year will mark his third time headlining the event. Rateliff is also a veteran of the festival, having performed at Under the Big Sky’s inaugural year. But the 2027 event will mark country singer Musgraves’ first time at the festival — though not the “Deeper Well” singer’s first time in Montana, as the Grammy award winner performed at the inaugural Zootown Music Festival in 2025.

This year’s lineup is rounded out by more than 30 fellow performers. The full list includes Sam Barber, Brandon Flowers, Midland, Buffalo Traffic Jam, Paul Cauthen, The Dead South, The Wallflowers, Dawes, The Devil Makes Three, Evan Honer, Jonah Kagen, The Infamous Stringdusters, Futurebirds, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Wade Forster, Laci Kaye Booth, Allah-Las, The White Buffalo, Lily Fitts, Chaparelle, Big Richard, Hogslop String Band, Two Runner, Jess Williamson, Shelby Stone, Badger Hound, Branlin Shockey, Cash Muretta, Cascadel, Chloe Gendrow, Denim Gold, Joe Martinez, Nicole Croteau, Radio Ranch, Sterling Drake, Tim Helnore Band and Tomara.

For more information and to sign up for presale access and ticket purchases, visit underthebigskyfest.com.

A crowd gathers for Shane Smith & The Saints at Under the Big Sky music festival in Whitefish on July 18, 2025. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

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