Warden Offers Real Tax Reform

Finley Warden has been clear with voters about his exact property tax plan. He supports repealing the 2025 property tax bill, which placed too much tax burden on middle-class homeowners. He also plans to redirect tourist-generated taxes, such as lodging and car rental revenue, to the county instead of the state. This money could lower property taxes and help fund essential local infrastructure. He commits to capping government growth, reassessing inflated property value, passing 4.7% flat state income tax, and eliminating a state tax on Social Security. Finley’s tax reform plan transparently explains his funding and accountability.

Dalton Bradford offers something very different, a long list of new spending ideas with no plan for how to pay for them. He even set his own standard: “If we change how services are funded, we need to explain where the replacement revenue will come from.” But he has yet to divulge where the money for his proposals will come from. By his own standard that falls short.

Dalton works for the Montana Department of Revenue, so he should know better. What he is offering is not a plan. It is a blank check with your name on it. When the money runs short, taxpayers will be left holding the bill.

Vote for lasting property tax relief, not a bigger tax bill.

Vote for Finley Warden for House District 13.

Faith Dawson

Polson