Lincoln County Deputy, Woman Killed in Eureka; Suspect Surrenders After Pursuit With Flathead County Deputies

A Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy and a woman were shot and killed Friday night in Eureka, and a Eureka police officer was wounded, authorities said.

The suspect, 50-year-old Matthew David Dye of Kalispell, fled in a vehicle with a 7-year-old girl and exchanged gunfire with Flathead County sheriff’s deputies during a pursuit, according to law enforcement. He stopped just short of a roadblock and surrendered. Deputies recovered the girl unharmed.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short announced the death of Deputy Ryan Terpsma, 28, in a news release Saturday.

Terpsma responded to a disturbance call on Lone Pine Trail in Eureka at 8:23 p.m. on Oct. 30, accompanied by a Eureka police officer, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said. When the officers arrived, Dye shot and killed Terpsma and injured the other officer, according to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office. The Eureka officer, who has not been named, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators later discovered that 46-year-old Merrisa Walker had also been shot and killed at the scene, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. A juvenile girl was injured, treated at the scene and released.

Flathead County deputies located Dye’s vehicle and began a pursuit, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. Dye fired at multiple deputies, and deputies returned fire. Two Flathead County patrol vehicles were disabled during the incident.

A roadblock was set up at Bill Creek Road and Mountain Meadow Road, where Dye stopped and surrendered, according to the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave under department policy.

Terpsma worked as a detention officer with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office from December 2024 until May of this year, when he joined the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy.

“We are all deeply affected by the loss of Deputy Terpsma but know we can count on our community to support the Sheriff’s Office and each other as we grieve the loss of this fine young man,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in its release.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said it mourns Terpsma’s death and extended its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the Lincoln County community.

“Lincoln County Deputy Ryan Terpsma answered the call and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community,” Knudsen said in a statement. “He will not be forgotten.”

Dye will be charged and will have an initial hearing in Lincoln County Justice Court next week, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.