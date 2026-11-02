Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Kila
Where: 212 Swamp View Lane
Price: $775,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,613
This log home sits on 9.6 acres overlooking the Smith Lake Waterfowl Production Area, about 8 miles from town. Inside are vaulted beamed ceilings, stone fireplaces and a rock-enclosed wood stove hearth. The land has fenced pastures, a seasonal creek and a huge pole barn, and a separate 12-by-18-foot log guest cabin sits on the property. eXp Realty – Kalispell
MLS Number: 30071752
Bigfork
Where: 27 Gage Terrace
Price: $799,500
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,414
Located in the Crestview neighborhood, this home has hardwood floors throughout and a fireplace in the living area. The primary suite is separate from the guest rooms, and a main-floor office can double as a private dining room. The fenced yard has a deck, and downtown Bigfork and Flathead Lake are close by. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty Bigfork
MLS Number: 30073693
Kalispell
Where: 116 Northrise Lane
Price: $775,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,928
Located in the Northland subdivision, this home has a kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a large island. The private yard borders a neighborhood park, with a big upper deck and a lower-level patio off the family room. It sits on 0.21 acres, minutes from shopping, schools and medical facilities. Glacier Real Estate of Montana
MLS Number: 30074130
Somers
Where: 385 South Eighty Drive
Price: $799,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,234
Situated above Flathead Lake, this custom home has filtered lake views and an open great room concept with 10-foot ceilings. The Somers boat launch and public lake access are just below the property. The four-car tandem garage has an epoxy floor, and short-term rentals are allowed. eXp Realty – Kalispell
MLS Number: 30074725
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].