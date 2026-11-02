Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Kila

Where: 212 Swamp View Lane

Price: $775,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,613

This log home sits on 9.6 acres overlooking the Smith Lake Waterfowl Production Area, about 8 miles from town. Inside are vaulted beamed ceilings, stone fireplaces and a rock-enclosed wood stove hearth. The land has fenced pastures, a seasonal creek and a huge pole barn, and a separate 12-by-18-foot log guest cabin sits on the property. eXp Realty – Kalispell

MLS Number: 30071752

Bigfork

Where: 27 Gage Terrace

Price: $799,500

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,414

Located in the Crestview neighborhood, this home has hardwood floors throughout and a fireplace in the living area. The primary suite is separate from the guest rooms, and a main-floor office can double as a private dining room. The fenced yard has a deck, and downtown Bigfork and Flathead Lake are close by. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty Bigfork

MLS Number: 30073693

Kalispell

Where: 116 Northrise Lane

Price: $775,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,928

Located in the Northland subdivision, this home has a kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a large island. The private yard borders a neighborhood park, with a big upper deck and a lower-level patio off the family room. It sits on 0.21 acres, minutes from shopping, schools and medical facilities. Glacier Real Estate of Montana

MLS Number: 30074130

Somers

Where: 385 South Eighty Drive

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,234

Situated above Flathead Lake, this custom home has filtered lake views and an open great room concept with 10-foot ceilings. The Somers boat launch and public lake access are just below the property. The four-car tandem garage has an epoxy floor, and short-term rentals are allowed. eXp Realty – Kalispell

MLS Number: 30074725

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].