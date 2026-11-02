Gov. Greg Gianforte Orders Flags Flown at Half-staff to Honor Lincoln County Deputy Killed in Shooting

Gov. Greg Gianforte has ordered all flags in Montana be flown at half-staff from sunrise today until sunset on Friday, Nov. 6 to honor Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Terpsma, who was fatally shot in Eureka in the line of duty on Friday, Oct. 30.

A procession of law enforcement at 6 a.m. began transporting Terpsma and Merrisa Walker, who was also killed in the shooting, to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for a 10 a.m. examination, according to Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short.

The suspect, Matthew David Dye, 50, was arrested following the incident. He will have an initial appearance in Lincoln County District Court today at 3:30 p.m.

Following the medical examination, the bodies of Terpsma and Walker will return to Libby, traveling on U.S. Highway 93 from Missoula through Kalispell and continuing on U.S. 2 through Libby. The public is welcome to show their respect.

Procession and funeral arrangement updates will be posted on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Facebook page.

Sheriff Short on Saturday announced the deaths of Terpsma, 28, and Walker, 46.

Terpsma on Oct. 30 at 8:23 p.m. responded to a disturbance call accompanied by a Eureka police officer on Lone Pine Trail in Eureka, according to the LCSO. When officers arrived, Dye allegedly shot and killed Terpsma and injured the other officer, according to Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office. The Eureka officer, who has not been named, suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

Investigators later discovered that Walker had also been shot and killed at the scene, according to the LCSO.

Dye fled the scene in a vehicle with a 7-year-old girl following the shooting and exchanged gunfire with Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies during a pursuit, according to the LCSO news release. He stopped just short of a roadblock and surrendered to law enforcement. Deputies recovered the girl, who had injuries and was treated at the scene and released.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) deputies located Dye’s vehicle and began a pursuit, according to the FCSO. The suspect fired at multiple deputies who returned fire. Two Flathead County patrol vehicles were disabled during the incident.

Terpsma worked as a detention officer with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office from December 2024 until May of this year, when he joined the LCSO as a deputy.

“We are all deeply affected by the loss of Deputy Terpsma but know we can count on our community to support the Sheriff’s Office and each other as we grieve the loss of this fine young man,” the LCSO said in its release.

The FCSO said it mourns Terpsma’s death and extended its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the Lincoln County community.

“Lincoln County Deputy Ryan Terpsma answered the call and made the ultimate sacrifice in service to his community,” Knudsen said in a statement. “He will not be forgotten.”

The Montana Sheriff’s and Peace Officers Association is establishing the Deputy Ryan Terpsma Memorial Fund. The organization will serve as the collection point for public donations through Dec. 31, 2026. All proceeds will be given to Terpsma’s family to assist with the funeral and any other expenses.

The Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.

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