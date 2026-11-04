Abell Wins Second Term on Flathead County Commission

Republican Flathead County Commissioner Brad Abell won a second term representing the jurisdiction’s first district, which encompasses more than 2,000 square miles to the county’s northwest reaches and stretches to the Canadian border. He defeated his Democratic challenger with 62% of the vote.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Abell had received 29,314 votes while Democrat Nathan Dugan received 17,681 votes out of 46,995 cast ballots.

The incumbent’s victory secured a Republican stronghold on the Flathead County Board of Commissioners, which has been in power since 2010.

First elected in 2020, Abell, 67, is a former Plum Creek mill worker who grew up in the Flathead Valley. His opponent, who has never served in public office, works as a home health physical therapist and co-founded the housing nonprofits Shelter WF and Livable Flathead.

Running on a platform centered on fiscal responsibility, law enforcement support and infrastructure upgrades, Abell said the partnerships he’s built with other elected officials helped him address key issues in the Flathead Valley in his first term.

“I plan to keep being fiscally responsible with county tax dollars,” Abell said.

Abell said he plans to continue focusing on road and building infrastructure such as the North Fork Road guardrail replacement project and grandstand improvements at the Flathead County Fairgrounds.

“My priorities are looking at the grandstand project and I’m excited about being able to see that through as we move forward,” Abell said.

Since voters passed a $105 million public safety bond for Flathead County’s new justice center, Abell said he supports the new facility and looks forward to making any future decisions related to the project. The new space in south Kalispell broke ground in recent months and is scheduled for completion in three years.

Immigration is also a top priority for Abell and he said he supports the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office enforcing laws related to illegal border crossings.

“I think the voters as a whole have approved of what we’re doing,” Abell said.

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