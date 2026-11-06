Kalispell Chamber of Commerce Recognizes Local Businesses and Entrepreneurs at Annual Grand Event

Thursday night, the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce brought together local businesses and organizations to celebrate entrepreneurship and community investment in the Flathead Valley.

At the 2026 Grand Event, the chamber presented eight awards that recognized honorees’ outstanding work and commitment to creating a better Kalispell.

This year’s theme, Venture Boldly: Forward Together, reflected the city’s economic progress through initiatives such as Downtown Kalispell Forward and ongoing collaboration between the chamber and local businesses.

“Kalispell’s greatest strength has always been its people — those who are willing to take risks, build businesses, invest in others, and work together to create something bigger than themselves,” said Lorraine Clarno, president and CEO of the chamber. “This year’s honorees represent both the legacy that built our community and the bold leadership that will carry it forward. They remind us that progress doesn’t happen by accident. It happens because people care enough to lead, invest, innovate, and serve.”

The chamber awarded the Legacy Award — the longest-running honor, which celebrates dedication and influence on Kalispell’s future — to Paul D. Wachholz. Wachholz, who died earlier this year, was known for his philanthropic efforts in the valley. An entrepreneur by trade who worked in banking, real estate, and ended his career as a broker, Wachholz donated more than $10 million to Flathead Valley Community College. Through his support for community development, arts and culture and healthcare, the chamber recognized the impact his life’s work will continue to have.

The Business Person of the Year was awarded to Will Schmautz, president and founder of Nomad GCS. The chamber recognized Schmautz’s entrepreneurial spirit and creation of economic opportunity. Schmautz started the company with three other people in a building with a “leaky roof.” His work has provided job opportunities in the valley, and he’s kept the business local as it continues to grow and reach the global stage.

Joe Davison of GL Solutions was presented with the Rising Star Award for his emerging entrepreneurial drive and commitment to the future. With his leadership skills and commitment to his professional team, Davison represented the valley’s next generation of business leaders, the chamber said.

Sarah Steinke of the Daily Inter Lake was presented the Community Spirit Award which celebrates a strong commitment to supporting the community of Kalispell. The chamber recognized Steinke and how her work with the Daily Inter Lake has connected people and told important stories. Her dedication to the city, the chamber said, represented the best of Kalispell.

The chamber awarded two business of the year awards. Large Business of the Year was presented to Glacier Range Riders. Arriving in 2022, the professional baseball team not only brought the sport to the valley, but inspired a sense of local pride. Led by Chris Kelly, the Glacier Range Riders have brought tourism, family entertainment, and economic opportunities all while becoming a part of the community’s culture.

Small Business of the Year was awarded to Kettle Care Botanicals. Started in 1983, Annegret and Klaus Pfeifer purchased the business more than a decade ago. They have since built their family business into a staple of the community. The chamber recognized the health and beauty shop’s dedication to providing quality products and ability to develop a distinct brand while remaining true to its roots.

Growing Roots Early Learning Center received the Educational Excellence Award. The childcare center serves children ages eight weeks to 12 years and strives to provide social, educational, and physical development. The chamber recognized Growing Roots’ dedication to providing working parents with quality childcare, creating a healthy professional environment, and its positive impact on the valley’s future generation.

The Kalispell Education Foundation was awarded Nonprofit of the Year. Led by Dorothy Drury, the foundation works to provide support to the city’s educators and students. The nonprofit connects the community to classrooms, offering grant programs that fund innovative teaching ideas to small classroom needs. The Kalispell Education Foundation, the chamber said, has created opportunities for current students while investing in the valley’s future.

“Our honorees show us what it looks like to honor our roots while creating opportunities for the next generation,” Clarno said. “Whehter they’re building companies, education children, strengthening our nonprofits, investing in our community, or leaving a legacy of generosity, each is contributing to a stronger Kalispell.”

“The future of our community isn’t something we simply wait for. It’s something we build — forward, together,” Clarno added.

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