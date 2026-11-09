Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,100,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 381 Dunwoody Lane

Price: $1,099,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,970

Located at the end of Dunwoody Lane, this home sits on 4.32 acres with a fenced area for horses, goats or other animals, subject to zoning. The main house has vaulted ceilings, stained wood finishes and an open kitchen, dining and living area. Above the two-car garage is a studio apartment with an established rental history. HomeSmart Realty Partners

MLS Number: 30075896

Whitefish

Where: 972 Colorado Avenue

Price: $1,100,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,390

Located in the Crestwood neighborhood, this home sits on 0.37 acres with views of Big Mountain and the Whitefish Range from the elevated front deck. The primary suite is on the main floor, two bedrooms and a den are upstairs, and a hot tub is included. The lot is zoned WRR-1, which allows short-term rentals. National Parks Realty – Whitefish

MLS Number: 30076981

Kalispell

Where: 200 Badger Lane

Price: $1,075,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,816

This home on 2.41 acres has vaulted ceilings, a rock fireplace and a kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The finished walkout basement opens to a patio, and a wraparound porch looks out over the valley. A new 288-square-foot workshop and a double-car garage are also on the property. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier – Kalispell

MLS Number: 30073111

Rollins

Where: 21299 Hydeaway Road

Price: $1,100,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,856

Situated on 0.63 acres of Flathead Lake frontage on protected Hyde Bay, this home was inspired by the Pentagon Cabin, built around 1933 in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Some of the interior wood is milled from local juniper trees, and a wraparound covered deck looks out over the water. The lower level, built with eco-block walls, is open space ready to become a guest suite, studio or entertainment area. PureWest Real Estate Polson

MLS Number: 30073893

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].