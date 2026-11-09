Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,100,000

Columbia Falls
Where: 381 Dunwoody Lane
Price: $1,099,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,970
Located at the end of Dunwoody Lane, this home sits on 4.32 acres with a fenced area for horses, goats or other animals, subject to zoning. The main house has vaulted ceilings, stained wood finishes and an open kitchen, dining and living area. Above the two-car garage is a studio apartment with an established rental history. HomeSmart Realty Partners
MLS Number: 30075896
Whitefish
Where: 972 Colorado Avenue
Price: $1,100,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,390
Located in the Crestwood neighborhood, this home sits on 0.37 acres with views of Big Mountain and the Whitefish Range from the elevated front deck. The primary suite is on the main floor, two bedrooms and a den are upstairs, and a hot tub is included. The lot is zoned WRR-1, which allows short-term rentals. National Parks Realty – Whitefish
MLS Number: 30076981
Kalispell
Where: 200 Badger Lane
Price: $1,075,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,816
This home on 2.41 acres has vaulted ceilings, a rock fireplace and a kitchen with a walk-in pantry. The finished walkout basement opens to a patio, and a wraparound porch looks out over the valley. A new 288-square-foot workshop and a double-car garage are also on the property. Engel & Völkers Western Frontier – Kalispell
MLS Number: 30073111
Rollins
Where: 21299 Hydeaway Road
Price: $1,100,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,856
Situated on 0.63 acres of Flathead Lake frontage on protected Hyde Bay, this home was inspired by the Pentagon Cabin, built around 1933 in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Some of the interior wood is milled from local juniper trees, and a wraparound covered deck looks out over the water. The lower level, built with eco-block walls, is open space ready to become a guest suite, studio or entertainment area. PureWest Real Estate Polson
MLS Number: 30073893
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].