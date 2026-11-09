Honoring Montana’s Veteran-Owned, American-Made Small Businesses

Every November, Americans honor the men and women who have worn our nation’s uniform. During National Veterans Small Business Week, celebrated this year from Nov. 9 to 13, we also recognize the veterans, service members, military spouses, and military families who continue serving America in another way: by building businesses, creating jobs, and strengthening the communities they call home.

In Montana veterans make up 6.1 percent of all workers and own 8.5 percent of total businesses. More than 9,400 businesses are owned by veterans which employ thousands of Montanans.

This year’s theme, “Honoring Veteran-Owned, American Made,” reflects a simple truth. American-made represents quality, resilience, and strength – and veteran entrepreneurs embody those values every day.

Veteran-owned businesses are central to the American economy. More than 1.8 million veteran-owned small businesses generate about $1.3 trillion in annual sales, pay $258 billion in payroll, and employ more than 4 million Americans. About 7 percent of the nation’s 632,000 small manufacturers are veteran-owned, punching above their weight as a share of the population.

The Trump administration is committed to making sure that veterans who choose entrepreneurship have a clear path to compete and succeed. At the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), that means expanding access to capital, counseling, workforce support, disaster recovery assistance, and federal-contracting opportunities.

Under SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler, the SBA cleared the inherited VetCert application backlog, reducing more than 2,700 actionable cases to zero and bringing average processing time to 12 days – ensuring that veterans are prioritized when they want to become federal contractors. This year, we have announced numerous new initiatives to support veteran entrepreneurship, including nearly $5 million in grants to establish new Veterans Business Outreach Centers across the country, $3.75 million to help veteran small businesses secure federal contracts, and over $1 million for a specialized training program to empower veteran entrepreneurs fill vital gaps in the defense industrial base.

Veterans can also access the SBA’s nationwide network of Veteran Business Outreach Centers and SBA district offices. Through programs such as Boots to Business, Boots to Business Reboot, and Military Spouse Pathway to Business, the SBA helps members of the military community evaluate an idea, develop a business plan, navigate financing, pursue growth, and build a lasting enterprise.

The Trump SBA understands that, more than ever, veteran entrepreneurs are essential to rebuilding American industrial dominance. Veteran-owned manufacturers, suppliers, technology firms, and contractors are uniquely positioned to support the defense industrial base – bringing vital military expertise with them when they enter the private sector.

Veteran entrepreneurs interested in entering or expanding their role within the defense industrial base will benefit directly from the new Smaller War Plants Commission, established earlier this year by the SBA and U.S. Department of War. The commission is coordinating federal resources to expand production capacity, cut red tape, accelerate innovation, identify supply-chain gaps, and provide targeted capital and technical support for small defense suppliers. For veteran entrepreneurs, this creates an opportunity to continue their service by helping build the Arsenal of Freedom – by strengthening the domestic industries, from munitions to drone technology, that keep the U.S military the strongest, most advanced fighting force in the world.

Montana’s veterans have already demonstrated their willingness to answer the call when America needs them. During National Veterans Small Business Week, we celebrate those who are carrying that spirit of service into entrepreneurship, creating opportunity for their families, jobs for their neighbors, strength for their communities, and a more resilient industrial base for the nation. For more information on SBA’s programs and services please visit www.sba.gov and remember to follow us on X @SBArockymtn.

Justin Everett serves as the regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration and oversees Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming for the Trump administration.