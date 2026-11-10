Join the Flathead Beacon Team!

WThe Flathead Beacon is hiring a Sales and Distribution Manager. It’s a position that doesn’t open up very often.

The Beacon is a family-owned, independent media company based in downtown Kalispell. It has long been recognized as one of the best in the region, and it will mark its 20th year in 2027. Our flagship online newspaper draws millions of page views annually and has been named Montana’s best online newspaper three years in a row. We also print Flathead Living, an award-winning glossy lifestyle magazine, along with a stable of other publications aimed at families, foodies and travelers.

The job

The Sales and Distribution Manager leads our sales of print and online advertising and a variety of marketing services, from websites and logos to custom design. Many of these products have been around for years and have a long history of success. So, this isn’t a start-from-scratch job. The role also includes managing distribution of our print products.

The position reports directly to the Editor in Chief and will help shape how the company grows and adapts to an ever-changing media landscape. We want someone with ideas who isn’t shy about sharing them. It’s a rare opportunity for someone who wants to join an innovative team at a growing company.

Key responsibilities

Lead and coach our advertising, sales and marketing team. That means setting sales goals and revenue targets, running regular sales meetings and keeping track of how everyone is doing.

Manage your own book of business, too. That includes finding new clients and keeping existing advertisers coming back.

Sell across our full lineup, including special publications and digital marketing campaigns.

Put together new advertising packages and promotions.

Keep the business side in order: contracts, ad bookings and account records, plus our Pipedrive CRM, sales reports and forecasts.

Work with our design, production and editorial teams so ads are accurate, meet specs and run on schedule.

Plan distribution routes and schedules, keep an eye on inventory and work alongside our distribution team.

Who we’re looking for

Ideally, you have at least five years of experience in sales or marketing. But we’ll consider all applications. If you’re good at building relationships with local businesses, you do what you say you’ll do and you know how to close a deal, we’d like to hear from you. The job requires the ability to lift 40 pounds, along with a valid driver’s license and a reliable vehicle. The Beacon provides mileage reimbursement.

Pay and benefits

The pay is competitive, with a base salary plus a commission that rewards results. You’ll start with established accounts, so commission starts on day one. Benefits are generous and include health insurance, a 401(k) with a company match and paid time off. This is a full-time position based in Kalispell, starting in January.

How to apply

Send a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. The deadline to apply is Nov. 30.